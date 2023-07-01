Makinde appoints DG Operation Burst, 11 other aides

Governor Seyi Makinde on Friday approved the appointment of Col. Oladipo James Ajibola as the Director-General, Operation Burst.

The Governor also approved the appointments of Mrs Bosede Sodiq as Senior Special Assistant (Broadcast Media), Mr Kehinde Oluwaseyi Ogunsanya as Senior Special Assistant (Economic Planning) and Mr Moshope Adebayo Akande as Senior Special Assistant (Information Communication Technology (ICT).

Other appointments made are listed below:

1) Mr Albert Adebowale Ogunyemi : Special Assistant (Photographer) to the Governor

(2) Mr Otuowho Jesse Onoriode :Special Assistant (Photographer 2) to the Governor

(3) Mr OYEBODE BABATUNDE -: Special Assistant (Transport) to the Governor.

(4) Mr Adeyanju Daniel Akinloye – Special Assistant (Transport 2) to the Governor;

(5) Mr Moses Adebayo Alao as Special Assistant Print Media;

(6) Mr Fisayo Daramola as Special Assistant Digital Media;

(7) Mr Ogunbowale Oladayo Olajuwon as Special Assistant Communication

(8) Mr Ademola Aderinto as Special Assistant Environment. .

This was contained in a letter signed by the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Otunba Segun Ogunwuyi.