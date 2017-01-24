Makarfi’s PDP meets on Thursday

The Ahmed Makarfi-led Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has summoned a meeting of critical organs and stakeholders of the party for Thursday.

Those slated for the meeting, billed to hold at the International Conference Centre, Abuja, are governors elected on the platform of the party.

Others billed to attend the meeting are the National Assembly caucus, Board of Trustees (BOT) members, National Vice Chairmen, State Chairmen and National Executive Committee (NEC) members.

Also expected at the meeting are former governors elected on the platform of the party, its former cabinet ministers and leaders and elders of the party.

Notice of the meeting signed by the spokesman of the PDP, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, however did not specify the agenda of the meeting.