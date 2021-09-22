NEWS
Mailafia’s Death: Our story —UniAbuja Teaching Hospital
The University of Abuja Teaching Hospital (UATH) has vindicated itself of alleged complicity in the death of a former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr Obadiah Mailafia.
The hospital said those accusing it of having hands in the death of Mailafia were not sincere, insisting that its doctors did their best to save his life.
The acting Public Relations Officer of UATH, Michael Atiga, wondered how the hospital could be fingered for being responsible when its medical personnel did everything necessary to revive him.
According to him, the exceptional performances of medical personnel in Mailafia’s case earned them verbal accolades from the deceased’s wife, who, he noted, was around her husband throughout.
Atiga said: “The patient came in on Saturday, September 18, at about 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. “He was well received because the doctors even had a pre-information that he was coming, so he was well-received.
“Considering the nature of his illness, because from what I gathered from the doctor, as he was rushed to the hospital, his oxygen saturation was like 60 per cent, so there was a problem already. He was in a bad condition, so they had to commence treatment immediately.
“The doctors placed him on free-flow oxygen in order to increase his oxygen saturation and they started this medication immediately without asking for any money.
“The saturation, which was 60 per cent at the time they came, at a point, went to like 90 per cent. So they continued the treatment till like 10:00 p.m. of that day.
“Since they discovered that his condition demanded utmost care; they called a nurse who was even off duty to be stationed with the patient throughout the night.
“The nurse was off duty but they called him to come and stay with the patient.
“So, the doctors did all they could to salvage the situation, but you know that in health, doctors can only treat, it’s God Who saves lives,” Atiga said.
UK employs 353 Nigerian doctors in three months amid ongoing strike
At least 353 Nigerian doctors have been registered to work in the United Kingdom in the last 100 days.
Checks on the website of the General Medical Council – the body which licenses and maintains the official register of medical practitioners in the UK – showed that the GMC licensed at least 353 Nigerian-trained doctors between June 10, 2021 and September 20, 2021.
The statistics also showed that between July 24, 2020 and September 21, 2021, about 862 Nigeria trained doctors were licensed in the UK despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Overall, 8, 737 doctors who obtained their degrees in Nigeria currently practise in the UK.
Speaking on Tuesday, the Vice-President of the National Association of Resident Doctors, Julian Ojebo, said the rate of migration might double in the coming weeks since doctors were not given the right remuneration.
Ojebo argued that the doctors migrating to Saudi Arabia might even be more than those moving to the UK.
He said it was unfortunate that the government had failed to address the plight of doctors and meet their conditions for calling off the strike which began on August 1, 2021.
Ojebo stated, “If 353 Nigerian doctors have been licensed in the last 100 days, I am sure the figure will double within the next one month. The strike has opened the eyes to the doctors that Nigeria does not care about them.
“I am sure the statistics for those migrating to Saudi Arabia would be higher. I have always said it that remuneration is usually the trigger for migration. It is now worse today due to insecurity and the lack of political will by government appointees to address the issues affecting the health sector.
“I can tell you categorically that some of the issues we are fighting for are matters that should have been addressed since 2014 and we are still protesting in 2021. Like we have always said, whatever you earn in Nigeria, you stand the opportunity of earning three times that amount with better working conditions.”
A poll by NOI in 2018 showed that 88 per cent of Nigerian doctors were considering work opportunities abroad, but experts say the figure may be higher due to the rising insecurity and economic crunch.
Meanwhile, NARD has continued its strike amid rising COVID-19 and cholera infections.
2023: Northern Elders give conditions for Southerner to become next president
The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has given some conditions for a politician from the South to become the next president.
The Forum’s position was made known by its Director of Publicity and Advocacy, Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed during an interview on Arise TV on Tuesday
Baba-Ahmed called on Nigerians to see beyond religious and ethnic sentiments during the 2023 general elections.
He said the demand by the southern governors that the region must produce the next president was not presented properly.
“You cannot threaten us with violence and intimidation. We can read the constitution; we know what it takes to be the president. You have to score at least 25 percent in 24 states. There are no 24 states in the north, which means no northerner can become president, unless he gets support from the southern part of the country.
“By the same token, no southerner can become president unless he gets support from the north. We understand this; we are not ignorant. We know there will be a time when someone from the south will become president.
“But it must be a president that will emerge through the political and electoral process. He must be a president that southerners and northerners both like and vote to make him or her president.
“He must be a Nigerian president, not an ethnic president, not a regional president, not a religious president,” Baba-Ahmed said.
Okonjo-Iweala Meets Buhari In New York
The Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO), Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on Monday night met with President Muhammadu Buhari, briefing him on her efforts to mobilise Covid vaccine manufacturers to Nigeria.
Speaking to correspondents after the meeting at Millennium Plaza, Manhattan, New York, she said she requested the president’s support for some ongoing initiatives of the world body.
The former Nigerian Minister for Finance and Coordinating Minister for the Economy lamented the inequities in Covid vaccine distribution, saying that even the vaccinated are unsafe where most of the population is not vaccinated.
On the meeting with the president, she said: “It’s been a wonderful engagement. I came to brief His Excellency on the WTO and the work that it is ongoing and to talk about how the WTO may be supportive to the continent and so, to ask His Excellency to support some of the work we are doing on some of the negotiations, like fisheries, what we’re doing on health, on COVID, trying to get manufacturers of vaccines to come into the country and into the continent. So, these are some of the things we talked about.”
On the push for the manufacturers, she said: “Well, what we’re trying to do, you know, there’s this UNGA conference, and then President Biden has just called a conference on COVID. On the 22nd in Washington in which we’ve also been invited to.
“What we’re trying to say is that the inequity in access to vaccines is not acceptable. The fact that on the African continent, less than 4% of us have been vaccinated, whereas in the rich countries, you know, close to 50% have been vaccinated, it’s not something that really is good for the world. Why? Because we have all these variants that are circulating. And if you don’t vaccinate people, they will just migrate from unvaccinated to the vaccinated.
“So, what we’re saying is, in order to solve this problem, we have to produce more vaccines. And then we have to distribute them equitably, to parts of the world that don’t have. And that’s the narrative.
“At the WTO, what we’re doing is actually working directly with the manufacturers. We’re helping them monitor their supply chains, which are very complicated, to see what are the bottlenecks they have, what are the regulatory issues they face, how can we facilitate trade? Because moving supplies from one place to the other for the manufacturer is straight. How can we facilitate this for them?
“In return, by asking them to deconcentrate production and go to those parts of the world where they have can invest. For example, on the African continent, we don’t want to continue importing 99% of vaccines that we use, or 90% of our pharmaceuticals.
“So, they should invest, and I think it’s working. Pfizer announced $100 million investment in South Africa recently. We’re also looking at Nigeria, we’re the largest country and His Excellency Mr. president also wants to develop manufacturing. So we want to support that.
“We’ve been working with the honourable Minister of Health, to see what we can attract, the investment we can attract to Nigeria.”
On the kind of support she needed, she stated: “Oh, first on the vaccine, it’s just for the government to be able to work well with the private sector.
“You know, vaccines are like a public good. So, they also need investment from the government, to match part of what the private sector is doing. We need demand.
“Vaccine producers will not produce unless they know that the vaccines are going to be purchased. And so you know, the fact that if Nigeria can aggregate demand, then that will help to persuade them to invest and I think the honourable Minister of Health is leading a task force of which are my member. The Deputy Secretary-General (UN) Amina Mohammed is a member, Akin Adesina and Mohammed Pate. We all trying to help from the outside to see how we can move this investment.”
On the timeline to realize the objective, Okonjo-Iweala further said: “Investing in vaccines takes time. So, it’s not right away, in two to three years. Hopefully, we will see the fruits of some of this.
“Nigeria already had already planned to have a plant with bio vaccines. It is working with some other investors and we’re trying to help push that as well.
“So, in two to three years, hopefully, we’ll be able to see the fruits of this labour.”
