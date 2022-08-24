Madonna’s daughter Lourdes strips down in ‘Lock&Key’ music video

Madonna’s daughter, Lourdes “Lola” Leon, left little to the imagination in the music video for her debut single, “Lock&Key,” which she released Wednesday under the name Lolahol.

The Eartheater-directed clip sees the 25-year-old star dancing and singing in a cemetery, on a beach and around New York City’s outer boroughs while dressed in some truly wild outfits.

Toward the end of the video, Leon writhes on the shore wearing nothing but a silver padlock-style necklace and tangle of ropes, performing splits and backbends on the sand with a fishing net wrapped around her waist.

Elsewhere in the clip, Leon crawls out of a car wearing silver sparkly pasties and a matching hooded minidress with a completely open front.

The glittery style even included a cutout in the back for the singer’s long, dark locks.

Leon rounded out her video wardrobe with a skintight neon pink dress covered in cutouts and sparkling stones, along with a graphic T-shirt paired with baggy black pants.

“I need to breathe / whisk me away / I need to breathe / nothing to say,” she sings in the new track.

Leon’s debut single comes nearly a year after she said she didn’t “care about” having a music career.

“As for music, I can sing. I just don’t care about it. Maybe it’s too close to home,” she told Interview in October.

In a 2021 interview with Vogue, the Material Girl’s daughter also said she’s not a “talentless rich kid who’s had everything given to her.”