CELEBRITIES
Madonna reveals the on-stage moment that almost killed her career
Pop diva Madonna may have one of the most impressive careers in music history, but the “Vogue” singer revealed that a wardrobe malfunction three decades ago nearly ended her career.
The 63-year-old shared the cheeky mishap during an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Wednesday, decked out with a mouthful of “birthday grills” in true Madonna fashion.
The star joined Fallon to promote her new album “Finally Enough Love”, a curation of the singer’s favorite dance hits.
While the album celebrates Madonna’s record number of top songs, the star revealed her iconic “Like a Virgin” performance during the first-ever MTV Video Music Awards in 1984 nearly got her canceled.
When the then 26-year-old descended onto the MTV stage to perform the hit song, her stiletto slipped from underneath her, resulting in the singer diving to catch it– accidentally flipping her dress and exposing her behind in the process.
“Those were the days when you shouldn’t show your butt to have a career,” the star joked. “Now it’s the opposite.”
Madonna recalled her reps backstage deemed her career “over with” after the accidental flashing,
“It wasn’t even the whole butt! It was like a butt cheek– like half of a butt cheek,” Madonna argued to the audience.
Fallon also reminded audiences that “Like a Virgin” was never supposed to be the record’s single, given that producer Nile Rodgers wanted it to be “Material Girl”.
“Those were the days when I had no say in anything,” the Grammy-winner reflected. “Can you imagine those days even existing?”
Despite her old reps’ fears, Madonna’s career was far from over following the accidental on-stage flashing. Her new album, celebrating her 50 #1 hits on the Billboard singles charts, was released earlier this summer, with a CD and vinyl version coming on Aug. 19.
CELEBRITIES
A$AP Rocky sued for assault, battery by ex ‘mob mate’ A$AP Relli who claims rapper fired ‘shots’ at him
A$AP Rocky was slapped with a civil lawsuit by his former friend and “mob mate” A$AP Relli, who is accusing the rapper of shooting him.
The allegation comes just months after the “Praise the Lord” hitmaker, 33, was arrested and taken into custody for his alleged involvement in a Nov. 6 2021 shooting.
In April, A$AP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was handcuffed and charged with assault with a deadly weapon after touching down in Los Angeles after his vacation with girlfriend Rihanna.
In the latest development of the case, A$AP Relli, whose real name is Terell Ephron, claims he was the victim of said shooting.
His lawyers told Rolling Stone he will sue the rapper in a civil court for causing “irreparable harm to his career in the entertainment industry” as a result of the altercation.
Relli’s lawyers claim Rocky arrived with a semi-automatic handgun.
After arriving at the location, a conversation ensued whereby without provocation, warning, or any justification, A$AP Rocky produced the handgun and intentionally fired multiple shots at Mr. Ephron,” Relli’s legal team told the outlet.
In April, LAPD said an argument between “two acquaintances” escalated, resulting in the suspect firing a handgun at the victim.
The suspect, who cops later identified as the “Fashion Killa” rapper, allegedly fled the scene on foot with two other men.
The Post reached out to A$AP Rocky’s reps for comment.
Rocky previously found himself in legal hot water in 2019 when he was arrested and jailed in Sweden for a month for his involvement in a street fight with alleged “drug addicts.”
CELEBRITIES
Kim Kardashian ‘very sad’ about Pete Davidson breakup: It’s ‘been hard’
Kim Kardashian has the breakup blues.
The reality star is “very sad” about her split from Pete Davidson last week, a source tells Page Six exclusively.
Our insider says it’s “been hard” for Kardashian, 41, who dated Davidson, 28, for nine months.
We’re told “distance and schedules” contributed to the pair’s decision to call it quits, but they still “love and respect” each other.
The “Kardashians” star will always care for the “Saturday Night Live” alum and “have his back,” our source shares.
Another insider previously told us that although both parties are “bummed” their romance didn’t go the distance, they’re not terribly shocked.
“Pete knew it wasn’t going to work,” the second source said. “He’d been saying it for a while — and Kim knew it, too.”
A third insider told us that the duo’s age difference played a role in why they parted ways.
With 13 years between them, the third source explained that they are “just in very different places at the moment.”
Davidson has been spending much of his summer working on a movie in Australia, while Kardashian is juggling her businesses and co-parenting her four young children with ex-husband Kanye West in Los Angeles.
Now, the beauty mogul has the added stress of dealing with West’s latest social media antics.
On Monday morning, three days after the news of Kete’s split broke, the “Gold Digger” rapper, 45, posted an image on Instagram of a doctored New York Times front-page article with the headline, “SKETE DAVIDSON DEAD AT AGE 28.”
It wasn’t the first time West — who dubbed Davidson “Skete” during their one-sided feud earlier this year — invoked the comedian’s death, leaving Kardashian “livid.”
“Kanye is back to his old ways, and Kim will not tolerate his bullying behavior toward the people she loves and cares about,” an insider told us, adding that the petty move only reinforces “why there will never be a chance of reconciliation” between the former couple, who became legally single in March.
Another source shared with us that Kardashian asked West to delete the post several times before he finally did Monday afternoon.
CELEBRITIES
Kanye West reacts to Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian’s breakup
Kanye West showed no mercy after Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s breakup.
The rapper on Monday shared an Instagram photo of a fake newspaper headline reading “Skete Davidson dead at age 28.”
The post came three days after reports surfaced that Kardashian and Davidson were done after nine months of dating.
West, who was married to Kardashian from 2014 until their split in 2021, publicly took issue with the reality star’s relationship with the comedian Davidson.
In March, West released a music video for the song “Eazy” that appeared to depict an animated Davidson being kidnapped and buried alive.
Later that month, Davidson texted West that he was “In bed with your wife” during a spat with the “Mercy” rapper, according to screenshots posted on Instagram at the time by comedian Dave Sirus.
[ Pete Davidson tells Kanye West he’s in ‘bed with your wife’ as rapper rants about custody of kids with Kim Kardashian ]
West, 45, shared Instagram videos that day complaining about custody of his four kids with Kardashian, saying in one video, “The boyfriend texts me, antagonizing me, bragging about being in bed with my wife.”
Kardashian, 41, and West’s divorce was finalized this year. West, who goes by the stage name Ye, has been publicly vocal about his hopes of getting back together.
The 24-time Grammy winner and the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star have two daughters and two sons. Their kids range in age from 3 to 9 years old.
The Staten Island-born Davidson, 28, ended his eight-season run on “Saturday Night Live” earlier this year. He was previously engaged to pop star Ariana Grande and has also dated the actress Kate Beckinsale.
