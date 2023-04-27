Madonna goes braless under open dress in saucy throwback

Madonna has sent fans wild with her latest snap where she flashed her bare boobs to the camera.

The pop icon posted a racy throwback snap where she decided to give fans a glimpse of her bare chest.

In the cheeky post, the Like A Prayer singer was modelling a Jean Paul Gaultier gown that highlighted her incredible figure.

The amazing frock highlighted the pop icon’s curves but was missing a top half causing the star to reveal her boobs.

Madonna’s boobs were sat in between the criss-cross straps in plain sight of the camera.

Madonna was obviously pleased with the outfit as she stood with her hands on her hips, flashing a cheeky smile towards the camera.

Her signature blonde hair was styled in adorable ringlets and on the top of her head she wore a navy cap.

Taking to Twitter following the upload, one fan simply put: “Madonna posted her Tatas on Insta again.”

Madonna is often posting racy snaps on her social media and recently left a number of her followers concerned after she posted a montage video which included a clip of her gyrating.

The 64-year-old, who is preparing to embark on a world tour later on this year, gave fans a glimpse of behind-the-scenes footage from her show.

In a series of clips, Madonna could be seen singing and dancing expressively.

The video also included her children as well as a clip of Madonna gyrating and showing off her long legs in a pair fishnet tights.

But although some were evidently excited by the singer’s flamboyant scenes, others were left feeling worried.

Heading straight over to the comment section, Madonna’s Instagram followers shared their thoughts.

One person wrote: “Does she have access to the Doctor? Definitely medical assistance is required.

Another questioned: “Why are you doing this?”

A third said: “OMG THIS IS NOT COOL AT ALL… please stop!”