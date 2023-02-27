Madonna breaks silence as she pays emotional tribute to her late brother Anthony Ciccone

Madonna has shared an emotional tribute to her brother Anthony Ciccone following his death at the age of 66.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the Material Girl singer shared a black-and-white snap of the pair surrounded by friends and thanked her brother for introducing her to so many life-changing people.

Alongside it, she wrote: “Thank you for blowing my mind as a young girl and introducing me to Charlie Parker, Miles David, Buddhism, Taoism, Charles Bukowski, Richard Brautigan, Jack Kerouac, expansive thinking, outside the box.

“You planted many important seeds.”

Musician Joe Henry, who is married to Madonna’s sister Melanie Ciccone, announced the sad news of Anthony’s passing on Sunday.