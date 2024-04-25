Machine Gun Kelly celebrated his 34th birthday with all his loved ones — including his ex-fiancée, Megan Fox.

The “Transformers” star was spotted at his party in a carousel of photos the birthday boy, who turned 34 on Monday, shared Wednesday. In the snap, they smiled next to each other in front of a candle-filled backdrop.

Fox, 37, crouched down next to Kelly in an all-black ensemble, while he sat on the ground wearing black pants and a baby blue T-shirt with rapper Nelly printed on the front.

They posed in front of an “X” sign surrounded by candles. Instagram/@machinegunkelly

“genre: birthday 🙅🏼‍♂️🙅🏼‍♂️,” Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, captioned the post, which also included photos of Post Malone, rapper Mod Sun and more.

Fox attended the musician’s birthday bash just over a month after she admitted they previously ended their engagement.

While she declined to give details about why they split, she confirmed that she believes he is still her “twin soul” and that “there will always be a tether to him no matter what.”

She added, “I can’t say what the capacity will be, but I will always be connected to him somehow. Beyond that, I’m not willing to explain.”

Following the confession, a person close to the off-and-on couple claimed to Us Weekly that they were living separately as they worked on themselves.

“They did this arrangement to give each other some space while still being together,” the source noted. “[They] are at a low moment right now. It changes everyday.”

Earlier this month, Fox seemingly shaded relationships as she encouraged women to “move on” from men this summer.

“Just learn a skill or develop a hobby and do not waste your energy on boys,” she told E! News at Coachella. “All they’re gonna [sic] do is drain you.”

They are a notoriously on and off couple. Instagram/Machine Gun Kelly

Kelly and Fox began dating in 2020 after meeting on the set of their indie film, “Midnight In The Switchgrass.”

After they went public with their romance, the Grammy-nominated artist claimed he “didn’t know what [love] was” until he met Fox.

The pair announced their engagement in January 2022 but by May 2023, they were reported to be taking a break from wedding planning to work on their relationship.