Lyta has contributed just 40K since our son was born” – Lyta’s baby mama, Kemi claims
Singer and songwriter, Lyta’s baby mama, Kemi Ayorinde has revealed another shocking revelation about their relationship especially when it deals with the upbringing of their son.
It will be recalled that Lyta was called out by Kemi just days before their son’s birthday noting that the singer couldn’t afford a balloon of 13K.
She also revealed that Lyta infected her and their son with STD, a statement that shocked fans and supporters.
Kemi in a new interview has now insisted that she has been taking care of their son’s responsibility ever since he was welcomed to earth.
According to Kemi, she provided the baby necessity when she was on the verge of delivery and Lyta has provided just 40K ever since their son was born.
You are very stupid’- Actress Ada Amah blasts Naira Marley over his ‘insensitive’ statement
Nollywood actress, Ada Ameh has heavily descended on singer, Naira Marley over comments he made on social media yesterday where he revealed his ‘fantasies’ to the public.
Naira Marley had taken to his Instagram story and reiterate plans to sleep with a mother and daughter together and hoped for that day to come.
Some celebrities including fans have bashed him for making such insensitive and irresponsible comments on social media and Ada Ameh has waded into the issue.
Addressing Naira Marley, she revealed that she could not sleep well because his comments and hurled insults at him adding that she used to like him but she has regretted the day she hugged him in the plane.
She said if the weed he is smoking does not help him, he should stop smoking as they are all smokers including herself but they don’t speak anyhow.
Sharing a video of her addressing the singer, she captioned;
@nairamarley no get sense
I debunk that negative spirit in the name of Jesus!!
it is time we listen to our own truth that our parents told by them ¬hing but the TRUTH.
forget about what you see&be yourself if not you will fall in a big PIT!!
Davido takes delivery of first Rolls Royce
Music superstar David Adeleke aka Davido has taken delivery of his first Rolls Royce.
The elated musician shared the news on Thursday night.
Breaking the news through his handle, @davido, he attached pictures posing in different position with the 2021 edition of the vehicle
Nigerian Rapper Yung6ix robbed in the U.S
Nigerian hip-hop artist Onome Onokohwomo, also known as Yung6ix has shared a video clip of how his car was robbed in the United States of America.
According to music star, the robbery incident took place as he was moving to a new apartment.
He went on to share the CCTV footage from the crime scene.
“My car got robbed. Had my whole life in that car. My laptop with my new album and mixtape. about $5,000 – $7,000 cash, Black Magic 6k camera, 4 iPhones my ps5 and studio recording equipment while I was moving into my new apartment,” he wrote on Instagram.
Yung6ix is a Nigerian rapper. He rose to prominence in 2010 after he did a cover for rapper Ice Prince’s hit single ‘Oleku.
