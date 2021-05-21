Lyta has contributed just 40K since our son was born” – Lyta’s baby mama, Kemi claims

Singer and songwriter, Lyta’s baby mama, Kemi Ayorinde has revealed another shocking revelation about their relationship especially when it deals with the upbringing of their son.

It will be recalled that Lyta was called out by Kemi just days before their son’s birthday noting that the singer couldn’t afford a balloon of 13K.

She also revealed that Lyta infected her and their son with STD, a statement that shocked fans and supporters.

Kemi in a new interview has now insisted that she has been taking care of their son’s responsibility ever since he was welcomed to earth.

According to Kemi, she provided the baby necessity when she was on the verge of delivery and Lyta has provided just 40K ever since their son was born.