Luis Diaz scored a stoppage time equaliser to salvage a 1-1 draw for the Reds against the Hatters in a shock Premier League result.
However, the game was marred after Hillsborough-related taunts could be heard at Kenilworth Road throughout the match.
Asked about the chants in his post-match press conference, Liverpool manager Klopp admitted he hadn’t heard them while on the touchline, but had a blunt message for the fans involved.
‘I didn’t hear that, no,’ the German said.
‘Shame on everybody who sang on it, but I didn’t hear it.’
Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher, called out the chants while on commentary duty for Sky Sports.
‘At the start of the season I was involved in something with supporters coming together about tragedy chanting,’ he said.
‘I’ve just heard that a couple of times in this game. As supporters we’ve got to have rivalry, there’s no doubt about that but we’re better than that.
Prior to kick-off, Luton fans had joined their opposite number in giving Diaz a standing ovation as the winger as he made his comeback following his father’s kidnapping in Colombia last week.