Monday, November 6, 2023

Luton vs Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp slams fans for ‘shameful’ tragedy chanting

Online Editor
Jurgen Klopp added his condemnation of the tragedy chanting that was heard during Liverpool’s draw at Luton Town on Sunday.

Luis Diaz scored a stoppage time equaliser to salvage a 1-1 draw for the Reds against the Hatters in a shock Premier League result.

However, the game was marred after Hillsborough-related taunts could be heard at Kenilworth Road throughout the match.

Asked about the chants in his post-match press conference, Liverpool manager Klopp admitted he hadn’t heard them while on the touchline, but had a blunt message for the fans involved.

‘I didn’t hear that, no,’ the German said.

‘Shame on everybody who sang on it, but I didn’t hear it.’

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher, called out the chants while on commentary duty for Sky Sports.

‘At the start of the season I was involved in something with supporters coming together about tragedy chanting,’ he said.

‘I’ve just heard that a couple of times in this game. As supporters we’ve got to have rivalry, there’s no doubt about that but we’re better than that.

Prior to kick-off, Luton fans had joined their opposite number in giving Diaz a standing ovation as the winger as he made his comeback following his father’s kidnapping in Colombia last week.

