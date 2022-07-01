CELEBRITIES
Lupus: Nollywood actress Kemi Afolabi begins treatment in US
Kemi Afolabi, the Nollywood actress who announced in March that doctors told her she had a few more years to live, has begun treatment for lupus in the United States.
Lupus is a disease that occurs when the body’s immune system attacks tissues and organs.
On Thursday, the actress shared pictures of herself at the hospital via her Instagram account, noting that she was undergoing treatment at The John Hopkins Hospital in Maryland, United States.
“I commenced my lupus treatment journey today 06/30/2022 with @hopkinsmedicine Alihamdulilah.
“Some beautiful souls made this happen, God bless you all. Wish me luck. #warrior,” she captioned the pictures.
Earlier in January, Afolabi took her fans by surprise when she said she had written her will and booked a space at the cemetery.
In an Instagram post, she wrote, “I wrote my will and booked a space with ebony vault this year 2021 but God showed me how faithful he is despite my unfaithfulness. Who am I that God is so mindful of my existence? Me, ordinary sand? That was a toss around from a private hospital to Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, to Army barracks hospital WAEC and finally LUTH where I spent over three months!
“Finally, I was diagnosed with a condition that has no cure but can be managed by medications and takes me in and out of the hospital at will (SLE). Fluid blocked my lungs, affected my heart from functioning well which was the reason for my breathlessness and that is caused by the condition diagnosed! Surgery was the only option to drain out the fluid fast.”
Actress Toyin Abraham, Kolawole Ajeyemi’s marriage in trouble
Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham and her husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi’s marriage is reportedly in crisis.
Sources claim that Kolawole Ajeyemi confided in a friend about how he has been suffering in silence in the marriage for a while. According to reports, he said that his wife has been neglecting her responsibilities as a wife and occasionally does not sleep at home for days.
Kolawole Ajeyemi and Toyin Abraham got married in 2019 after dating for a while. The the marriage which is barely three years old is allegedly in troubled waters, this is according to information released by an Instagram anonymous blogger, Gistlover.
According to the report, Kolawole was said to have confided in a friend, saying “I have been managing in that Marriage, prior to when Toyin got pregnant, sometimes she doesn’t sleep at home for days, she doesn’t take up her responsibilities as a wife”.
He also allegedly said, “he has just been managing hoping things get better”.
43 year-old Kolawole Ajeyemi an actor, farmer and fashion entrepreneur along with his wife and colleague, Toyin Abraham are both a poster couple who have further garnered wide acceptance since they got married, but if the rumour making the rounds is anything to go by, there may indeed be trouble in paradise.
‘Law & Order’ actress Mary Mara dead at 61 after drowning in NY river
Mary Mara, an actress who starred on TV shows like “Law & Order,” “Ray Donovan” and “NYPD Blue,” died on Sunday, her manager confirmed to Page Six. She was 61.
New York State Police troopers responded to a call of a possible drowning a little after 8 a.m. local time on Sunday in the town of Cape Vincent where she lived, according to a police report obtained by The Post.
Once on the scene, police found her body – which they said showed no signs of foul play – in the water.
“Mary’s body was found this morning in her beloved St. Lawrence River,” her rep told Fox News Digital. “She drowned while swimming.”
However, an autopsy will still be performed at the Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine an official cause of death.
Mara was reportedly staying at her sister’s summer home, which fronts the St. Lawrence River, when she decided to go for a swim.
She leaves behind an ex-husband and stepdaughter, her manager told us.
“Mary was one of the finest actresses I ever met,” the manager said. “I still remember seeing her onstage in 1992 in ‘Mad Forest’ off-Broadway. She was electric, funny and a true individual. Everyone loved her. She will be missed.”
Though Mara acted in over 20 movies, the small screen was her bread and butter.
She dominated the TV drama genre with roles on other popular shows like “Nash Bridges,” “ER,” “Criminal Minds,” “The West Wing,” “Shameless,” “Lost” and “Star Trek: Enterprise,” among others.
Bam Margera found after second rehab escape, headed to new facility
Bam Margera has been found following his second escape from rehab in two weeks – and is reportedly on his way to a new center, thanks to an intervention.
The “Jackass” star, 42, was located Monday at a hotel in Deerfield Beach, Fla., according to TMZ, after last being seen Saturday evening near LifeSkills South Florida residential facility.
The outlet reports that police officers were joined by a crisis intervention team, which included Margera’s mother and father, who held an intervention on the spot.
Other family members called in to speak with him, per TMZ, but it’s unclear if the stunt performer’s wife, Nicole Boyd, was involved.
Margera allegedly insisted on seeing the couple’s 4-year-old son, Phoenix Wolf, but was told he needed to get himself back in treatment first, the reality star’s camp told the outlet, noting that Margera “voluntarily agreed” to check in to a new facility.
As previously reported, this is the second time the MTV alum has fled rehab without permission in recent weeks.
The father of one was first reported missing after leaving a facility in Delray Beach on June 13 without authorization.
He allegedly told the center’s manager of his plans to exit the premises so he could check into a different rehab, but cops could not locate him.
Margera was found safe on June 15 while hiding out in a Florida hotel room.
Sources told TMZ at the time that the “Bam’s Unholy Union” alum was sober and cooperative when police picked him up and took him to a second facility, which is the one from which he most recently escaped.
