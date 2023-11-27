Lukman accuses APC’s NWC of playing dirty politics in Rivers

A former National Vice Chairman, North-West, of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Salihu Lukman has accused the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party of playing dirty politics with the dissolution of Rivers State executives at all levels.

The NWC of APC last week announced the dissolution of the Rivers State Executives of the party at all levels and appointed a seven-member Caretaker Committee led by Chief Tony Okocha to steer the party’s affairs in the state for the next six months.

Lukman, in a statement issued on Monday titled, ‘End of Progressive Politics’, also accused President Bola Tinu and the National Chairman of the party, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje of entrenching “Garrison Politics” in the party.

The party chieftain said it was an indication that the NWC was preparing the stage for the emergence of the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike as the new leader of the party.

Lukman recalled that Okocha, who was alleged to be a supporter and political ally of Wike, led a delegation of Wike’s loyalists on a courtesy visit to the National Chairman of the party, Dr. Abdulahi Ganduje on Thursday, October 6, 2023 where he alleged that Rotimi Ameachi worked against President Bola Tinubu in the last election.

He noted that even without those allegations, it was public knowledge that Amaechi and many other APC Presidential aspirants for the 2023 elections have taken a backseat largely because President Asiwaju Tinubu has not demonstrated any interest to work with them.

He said: “Given all these unfolding developments in APC, it is very clear that the NWC decision, dissolving Rivers State Executives of the party at all levels, is preparing the stage for the emergence of Barr. Wike as the new leader of APC in Rivers State.

“With Chief Okocha, who is alleged to be a political ally of Barr. Wike given the responsibility of serving as Caretaker Chairman, it simply means that all the new emerging executives for APC at all levels in Rivers State will be Barr. Wike’s supporters. This is the dirty politics at play in Rivers State.”

Lukman wondered if Tinubu supported the removal of Senator Abdulahi Adamu as the chairman of the party, only to install Ganduje who would not say no to him.

Lukman added: “With such reality, it simply means, the structures of APC in FCT will also be dissolved to produce new APC leaders at all levels of the party who will be loyal to Barr. Wike. And any state where APC is led by people who might have opposed President Asiwaju Tinubu will similarly be dissolved.”