Luke Shaw’s leg scar as he prepares to complete greatest ever Man Utd comeback

Erik ten Hag’s first season as Manchester United boss has been all about changing the narrative.

When the Dutchman was hired, he arrived in the aftermath of Ralf Rangnick’s disastrous tenure, which ended in the Austrian suggesting it could take six years to catch the Premier League’s elite. Less than a year later, United are in a fully-fledged title race and still competing on multiple fronts, with four pieces of silverware still up for grabs.

Ten Hag has also helped change the narrative around several of his previously underperforming stars. Marcus Rashford has gone from unfulfilled potential to one of the world’s best, Fred from maligned to appreciated – even Cristiano Ronaldo has gone from Premier League to Saudi Pro League, his exit seemingly lifting a weight from the dressing room.

But when the Red Devils line up at Wembley to face Newcastle in Sunday’s Carabao Cup final, it could help cap an even bigger transformation, the career of Luke Shaw. At just 27, Shaw has already scaled the heights and plummeted the very depths available to a professional football player.

Signed as the world’s most expensive teenager back in 2014 in a £30million move from Southampton, Shaw was well on his way to becoming a mainstay under Louis van Gaal. However, that promising career was almost stopped indefinitely after an injury which is so graphic, YouTube makes viewers confirm their age before replaying it.

The incident came in September 2015 during a Champions League clash with PSV in Eindhoven. The left-back had made a run into the penalty area, before he was scythed down by Hector Moreno. Shaw immediately knew how bad the injury was when teammates turned away so as not to see it.

It was later confirmed he had suffered a double leg fracture so severe, had his rehab plans been tweaked even slightly, his career would have come to an immediate end.

“I nearly lost my leg. I was really close to actually losing my leg. I never knew that until six months later when the doctor told me,” he explained. “At the time, they were thinking about flying me back [from Holland] and if I’d have flown back, I would probably have lost my leg because of the blood clots and stuff in the leg.”

Six years on, there is a tendency to forget just how much Shaw went through. It was 11 months and four operations before Shaw returned to the pitch, with his scars a lasting memory of his ordeal.

“I’ve got – I don’t want to talk about it too much – two scars down the side of my leg where they had to cut it open and pull them out because of how severe it was.”

“I partly blame myself,” he said when recalling his injury in an interview with the Guardian in 2016. “I’d run into their penalty area and I should have shot with my right foot but I wanted to come inside. I wanted to be on my left foot. And then, obviously, the tackle. I don’t even want to think about the tackle, to be honest.

“At the time I thought: ‘Give him the benefit of the doubt, it wasn’t actually a bad tackle.’ But the more I’ve seen it since, the more I think: ‘You know, that was actually a really bad challenge.’

“I remember I said I didn’t know if I was going to play again. I didn’t properly think that, but it did go through my head a couple of times at the start,” Shaw admitted.