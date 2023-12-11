Monday, December 11, 2023
Lukaku Sent Off As Nine-Man Roma Draw With Fiorentina

Romelu Lukaku sent off in match against Fiorentina© AFP

Romelu Lukaku scored but was sent off in the closing minutes as Roma finished with nine men in a 1-1 draw at home to Fiorentina on Sunday in Serie A. Paulo Dybala picked out Lukaku with a clever cross as the Belgium striker headed Roma in front in the fifth minute at the Stadio Olimpico. Defender Lucas Martinez Quarta glanced in from Christian Kouame’s curling delivery to equalise for Fiorentina midway through the second half, just after Nicola Zalewski was dismissed for a second yellow card.

Roma were then left clinging on as Lukaku also saw red late on for a wild challenge on Kouame.

Jose Mourinho’s side reclaimed fourth place from Bologna, who had briefly moved into the Champions League spots with a 2-1 win at bottom club Salernitana.

Monza climbed into the top half of the table courtesy of a 1-0 victory over Genoa, while Frosinone and Torino played out a goalless draw.

