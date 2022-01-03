SPORTS
Lukaku in shock move out of Chelsea
Chelsea striker, Romelu Lukaku is set for a surprising move to join the club’s rivals Tottenham Hotspur.
According to Gazzetta Dello Sport, Lukaku could seal a stunning cross-city switch to Tottenham in order to reunite with ex-Inter Milan boss, Antonio Conte.
Lukaku faces an uncertain future at Chelsea after his recent explosive interview.
The Belgium international had said he was not happy at Chelsea and made it clear that he is keen on returning to Inter Milan at some point in his career.
He said Chelsea was only his fourth choice with Barcelona, Real Madrid, or Bayern Munich ahead of the Blues.
The 28-year-old only returned to Chelsea last summer from Inter.
He was not included in Chelsea’s squad that played 2-2 with Liverpool on Sunday.
Lukaku will hold a meeting with Chelsea today [Monday] to decide his future at the club.
EPL: Rangnick gives approval for Man Utd to sign £100m star
Manchester United interim manager, Ralf Rangnick has given his approval for the club to sign £100million rated star, Declan Rice from West Ham United, The Sun reports.
Man United have been linked with Rice for a long time and the latest reports suggest that the Old Trafford club are preparing a big move to finally sign the England international next summer.
The Red Devils have received a major boost in their pursuit to sign Rice, who has been brilliant over the years for the Hammers and is a key player for the national team.
Rice has already made 27 appearances for England’s national team.
He is not only a solid play breaker but can also contribute in goals.
The 22-year-old has scored three goals and registered four assists in all competitions for David Moyes’ men so far this season.
The midfielder was heavily linked with a move to Stamford Bridge, with former Chelsea manager, Frank Lampard, in particular a huge admirer of him.
NOT AGAIN! Rebel clubs hold key Super League talks in bid to relaunch controversial plans
Senior officials from Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus have recently held fresh meetings as they attempt to revive their plans for the so-called European Super League.
The project was launched in April last year but swiftly fell apart at the seams after nine of its 12 founding member clubs withdrew their support of the plans.
However, Madrid, Barca and Juve have continued to publicly back the controversial proposals and the project is now set to return with multiple reforms in a bid to win widespread support.
In October, the trio agreed on five key changes to the proposed competition rules – the first major move in their attempts to revive the idea.
That followed on from the three club’s jointly hiring a major London-based PR firm as they aimed to make a concentrated effort to change public opinion – after mass fan protests in the UK were the major factor in the original abandoning of the idea.
The Premier League ’s so-called ‘big six’ clubs of Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham all swiftly distanced themselves from the plans after a significant supporter backlash in April.
Italian giants Milan and Inter, alongside Spanish club Atletico Madrid, also confirmed they could no longer support the idea – leaving just three clubs left to cheerlead for it.
Madrid, Barca and Juve are now hopeful of relaunching the proposal this year and are discussing a legal approach that would create a sustainable project.
Last August, Florentino Perez, Joan Laporta and Andre Agnelli – the three respective top leaders of the clubs – held a meeting in which the foundations of a project in which they continue to believe was discussed.
Real Madrid president Perez is thought to be the driving force behind the proposals while Agnelli, CEO of Juventus, has been the most public proponent of the plans prior to their launch last year.
Laporta was elected as Barcelona president last March – following a decade-long absence from the post – and has put traditional rivalries with Perez and Madrid aside to join forces on this front, which would represent a clear break from UEFA.
The initial proposals were primarily to replace UEFA’s governance of European football including the current formats of the Champions League and Europa League.
Yet the move was hugely controversial and unpopular due to the fact it was guaranteeing that the most profitable clubs would automatically qualify and would remove the premise of sporting fair play and meritocracy.
The trio of clubs subsequently hired major PR firm Flint to help up clean up the image of the idea and to create a sellable product that will not receive the criticism that the plans were subjected to upon their launch.
Flint have put together a presentation document entitled: “Paving the way to the Super League; strategies for reconstruction, the restart and the triumph.”
The PR firm are now set to engage in a major campaign which will portray UEFA as an “abusive monopoly” whilst portraying the Super League plans as the only alternative that can save the sport.
A court in Madrid ruled that UEFA should lift sanctions on clubs who continue to pursue the Super League project, while the Court of Justice of EU in Luxembourg are set to decide this year whether the project is legal.
The Super League may have been firmly rejected by fans across the UK last year with club officials withdrawing their support, but the project appears to be far from dead
Newcastle contact Arsenal over signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on loan-to-buy deal
Newcastle want Arsenal outcast Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on loan – with a view to a £20million summer deal.
The relegation-threatened Magpies have sounded out the Gunners about taking the 32-year-old striker for the rest of the season including an option to make the move permanent.
Aubameyang’s Arsenal days look to be numbered after he was stripped of the captaincy by boss Mikel Arteta last month for an alleged breach of discipline.
The Gabon star, who is now away on Africa Cup of Nations duty, has been banished from the first team and hasn’t figured since the 2-1 defeat at Everton on December 6.
Arteta allowed him to leave the Gunners early for the tournament as there was little chance of him figuring in the squad for Saturday’s clash with Manchester City, which Arsenal lost 2-1.
Aubameyang seems unlikely to play for the club again, and could become the first marquee signing of the new Magpies ownership, as Eddie Howe’s side continue to battle against relegation at the foot of the Premier League.
Many see the January transfer window as crucial to Newcastle’s chances of surviving the drop, with attack a particular area of concern following injuries to Callum Wilson and Allan Saint-Maximin in the recent draw with Manchester United.
Speaking about potential transfers last month, Howe said: “Wait and see, I can’t give you promises on that at the moment.
“As I’ve said before, there’s people above me who are working and looking at that. My focus is the team. A lot of games coming up and that is where it has to be.
“But we’ll wait and see. January, as I said many many times, is notoriously difficult to predict and to have a clear plan at this moment is still virtually impossible because there’s twists and turns to come.
“The group of players we have here is my and has been my main focus, will continue to be my main focus because as you say, getting the best out of every single one of those players is the key to us staying up.”
