Lukaku ensures Chelsea kick off Champions League defence with victory
Romelu Lukaku is already beginning to look like something of a bargain.
Chelsea paid a record £97.5million transfer fee for a big game player to make the difference not just in big games but also on nervy, edgy European nights like these.
Incredibly, Lukaku has now scored four goals in as many games for Chelsea and when they needed some inspiration their formidable No9 was on hand again.
Lukaku has returned to Chelsea a player transformed as he is clever, powerful and a brilliant centre forward in the mood to rule Europe. And, best of all, he looks ruthless.
His finishing was lethal again and decided the match as Chelsea made a winning start to the defence of their European crown.
It was hardly the sort of victory and performance to send shockwaves through the rest of Europe but there is no doubting that Chelsea will take some stopping again this year.
Zenit St Petersburg were tough, stubborn opponents who had chances of their own but Chelsea won the trophy four months ago without a classic centre forward or prolific goal scorer.
Now they have both rolled into one with Lukaku as he has the ability to push them further in the Premier League title race and they should fear no-one in Europe either.
Thomas Tuchel said before the game that winning is “addictive” and he has definitely brought an extra edge to Stamford Bridge because they just tend to get the job done.
UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin handed out individual awards to Jorginho, N’Golo Kante and Edouard Mendy before kick-off after last season’s success.
Maybe that was a mistake because Zenit looked in the mood to spoil the party and being successful also tends to make you a target, a team there to be shot at.
It was clear from very early on that Chelsea would not have it all their own way and the home side just could not find any space, inspiration or chances in the first half.
The first shot on target did not arrive until the 37th minute when Zenit's Yaroslav Rakitskyi curled an effort towards goal but it was a comfortable save for Mendy.
But you can always rely on Antonio Rudiger to lift the crowd with his passion and commitment. He ran from his own half, storming forward to the edge of the Zenit box before firing just wide.
Chelsea began to take charge, they pushed Zenit further back and it is on nights like these that you can feel the importance of a home crowd roaring the team on and giving them extra energy.
Cesar Azpilicueta pushed forward, found some space on the right and then teased a deep and curling cross to the back post.
Bayern Munich expose Barcelona’s shortcomings without Lionel Messi
The standout encounter of the opening night of Champions League action saw Barcelona host Bayern Munich in a clash between two of European football’s heavyweight clubs.
The clash came just 13 months after the last meeting between the two sides, when Bayern humiliated the Catalan giants with an 8-2 victory at the quarter-final stage of the competition.
Despite significant upheaval at Barca in the time since, six of those starters from that defeat were in Ronald Koeman’s XI for tonight’s match at the Camp Nou.
Tuesday night saw another comfortable win for the German champions – although not by the same six-goal margin – to show that the chasm between the clubs is as great as ever.
Ronald Koeman’s team were rolled over by Bayern Munich 3-0 but worse than the result was the performance. They defended deep, they were swamped in midfield and posed almost no threat in attack.
It’s hard not to have some sympathy for Koeman. Barça lost 8-2 to Bayern two years ago and since then they have allowed Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann to leave. He has a far weaker squad than his predecessors and last night he had to turn to 17-year-old Gavi and 18-year-old Yusuf Demir after Bayern’s second goal went in.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s angry words to Man Utd stars after Young Boys loss
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer told his Manchester United players to wise up after two self-inflicted errors saw them slump to a shock defeat.
Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s straight red card in the first-half allowed Young Boys to equalise, then Jesse Lingard’s kamikaze back-pass saw the Swiss champs snatch the win in the 95th minute.
Solskjaer and skipper Harry Maguire both admitted United need to show more discipline and focus if they are to have any chance of going far in the Champions League.
“It’s in football in general, not just the Champions League,” said Solskjaer.
“Discipline is a huge part of the game. Aaron’s normally a very, very astute tackler, one of the best in the world, so we know we’ve given ourselves a more difficult task.
“A lack of concentration, make a mistake and you get punished, you get done.
“We did that last year, we conceded two sloppy counter-attacks against Basaksehir and lost that game, and lost this one in the last seconds.
“We’ve lost the opportunity to get three points but we’ve got two home games next and got to focus on those two.”
United captain Maguire said: “Discipline is a huge part of tournament football.
“If this was a knockout game and we go out of the competition because we go down to 10 men, everyone would be kicking ourselves.
“We’re fortunate it’s the first game of the group and we have time to bounce back from it.”
Solskjaer claimed Ronaldo should have had a penalty before the hosts equalised – when he was bundled to the ground – and accused 32-year-old ref Francois Letexier of bottling the decision.
“He should have had a penalty and it should have been a sending off the other way,” said Solskjaer.
“But he probably didn’t give it as he’d have had to send him off and that’s sometimes what you get with young refs.”
Defending his decision to take Ronaldo off at 1-1, Solskjaer said: “He’s exceptional, but we have to look after him and it felt like the right moment to take him off.”
Ex-Chelsea striker Demba Ba retires from football
Former Chelsea striker, Demba Ba has announced his retirement from football, ending his 16-year career at the age of 36.
The Senegalese International made the announcement on his official Twitter page just a month after leaving Swiss side FC Lugano.
He wrote: “It is with a heart filled with gratefulness that I announce the end of my playing career,”.
“What a wonderful journey it has been. Besides all the sweat and tears I have faced, football has given me so many beautiful emotions.
“From the passion of the fans and the noise coming from the stands after every goal to the connection with my teammates on and off the field, this will forever remain in my head and heart.
