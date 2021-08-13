SPORTS
Lukaku become EPL’s highest-paid player [Top 12]
Romelu Lukaku has become the highest-paid player in the Premier League, following his £98m move to Chelsea on Thursday, according to The Athletic.
Once image rights and bonuses are taken into account, Lukaku will take home between £325,000 and £450,000-per-week.
The 28-year-old is now ahead of compatriot, Kevin De Bruyne, who recently signed a £385,000-per-week contract at Manchester City.
De Bruyne’s new team mate, Jack Grealish, is paid £380,000-per-week including bonuses.
Lukaku, whose goals led Inter Milan to the Serie A title last season, was understood to have been happy to remain in Italy this season.
However, Inter’s financial predicament made Chelsea’s £98m bid an offer too good to refuse.
Lukaku is set to wear the No 18 shirt for Chelsea, the same number he was given when he first joined from Anderlecht almost 10 years ago.
EPL’s TOP EARNERS
Romelu Lukaku – £450,000-per-week (including bonuses)
Kevin de Bruyne – £385,000-per-week
Jack Grealish – £380,000-per-week (including bonuses)
David De Gea – £375,000-per-week
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – £350,000-per-week
Raheem Sterling – £300,000-per-week
Paul Pogba – £270,000-per-week
Anthony Martial – £250,000-per-week
Mo Salah – £220,00-per-week
Jack Grealish – £200,000-per-week
Ben Chilwell – £190,000-per-week
Virgil van Dijk – £180,000-per-week
FIFA Ranking: Nigeria slides to 34
Nigeria’s Super Eagles’ fortunes in the latest FIFA Ranking plummeted as the former African champion slide to 34 in the world rating released yesterday by the world football governing body.
Apart from dropping in its global rating, Nigeria nosedived into the fifth position in Africa after being overtaken by Morocco.
The ranking is coming on the heels of Coach Gernot Rohr’s winless Eagles following two defeats and one draw in their last three friendly matches against Cameroon and Mexico in Austria and United States.
In the FIFA world rating, Eagles who occupied 32nd place in their June ranking dropped to 34 to place fifth in Africa behind Senegal (21), Tunisia (28), Algeria (30), and Morocco (32) who are the top four teams in the continent.
According to FIFA, 348 matches have been played since the last FIFA World Ranking update, as winners of the various continental championships all made significant advances.
Meanwhile, Belgium managed to retain their top spot despite being eliminated in the quarter-finals of the European Championship. Their last-eight opponents and eventual winners of the tournament, Italy, moved up into the top 5, just behind EURO runners-up England. Just above that pair, Brazil and France swapped places.
Argentina reaped the benefits of a triumphant Copa America campaign, while the two Gold Cup finalists broke into the top 10. Victorious in that tournament and winners of the CONCACAF Nations League as well, United States climbed no fewer than ten places, eight more than Mexico, who, despite losing in the final of both competitions, now sit one spot above their continental rivals.
In addition, it is worth noting the impressive progress made by Gold Cup invitees Qatar, who reached the semi-finals in the USA, thereby recording the largest climb of the month and equalling their highest-ever position in the ranking, which dates back to the first edition in 1993.
The next edition will be published on September 16.
Chelsea edge Villarreal on penalties to clinch Uefa Super Cup
Kepa Arrizabalaga was the unlikeliest of heroes as Chelsea secured Super Cup success over Villarreal in Belfast.
The goalkeeepr was only introduced in the final moments of extra-time, but produced two big saves in the shootout.
Hakim Ziyech made Chelsea’s first-half dominance count when he slotted home Kai Havertz’s cross.
The Blues were unable to add to their total however which allowed Villarreal to come out a different prospect after half-time.
Whatever Unai Emery said in the dressing room clearly had an effect and the Europa League winners bossed the second period, deservedly drawing level when Roberto Moreno cooly slotted home.
His strike sent the contest into extra-time, where Christian Pulisic missed a huge opportunity to win it for the Blues.
Thomas Tuchel sprang a surprise, bringing on Kepa Arrizabalaga in the final moments, and the Spaniard saved two crucial penalties.
Lukaku flies into UK to complete Chelsea transfer
Romelu Lukaku has arrived in London ahead of his transfer to Chelsea.
The 28-year-old is set to complete a £97.5m move from Inter Milan back to Stamford Bridge seven years after leaving.
Lukaku’s transfer has been pending for days, as personal terms and the finer details of the deal were ironed out.
But it now appears that most of it has been sorted and Lukaku is set to finalize the deal.
The Belgian striker was signed by Chelsea in 2011 from Anderlecht, but he made just a handful of appearances.
He was sent out on loan to West Brom and then Everton, who eventually signed him on a permanent basis.
Lukaku joined Manchester United, before Ole Gunnar Solskjaer offloaded him to Inter, where he helped them win the Serie A title last term, scoring 30 goals.
