Luka Modric spotted making tunnel gesture to Kylian Mbappe after he snubbed Real Madrid
Luka Modric made a beeline for Kylian Mbappe after Croatia’s 1-0 Nations League victory against France at the Stade de France on Monday evening.
Mbappe, 23, rejected the opportunity to join Modric’s Real Madrid on a free transfer this summer, despite rumours suggesting he wanted to move to the Spanish capital. The World Cup winner signed a new three-year deal at Paris Saint-Germain instead.
Modric, 36, is a stalwart at the Bernabeu – making 436 appearances for the club during the last 10 seasons. The veteran is expected to become their new vice-captain following the departure of skipper Marcelo, with talisman Karim Benzema taking the armband.
Croatia won in Paris thanks to Modric’s early penalty. The result means defending champions France can no longer with the current edition of the Nations League, which concludes next June. Croatia are second in the group, two points behind leaders Denmark.
It was the fourth meeting between the two nations since France’s 4-2 victory against Croatia in the World Cup final four years ago. Mbappe enjoyed a breakthrough tournament in Russia, leaving the likes of Spanish giants Real envious of his incredible talent.
Mbappe scored 39 goals for PSG last season. He’s found the back of the net 171 times for the capital club since his move from Monaco – initially on loan – in August 2017. The forward also has an excellent record for the national team, scoring 27 goals in 57 senior caps.
And Modric appears to be a fan of Mbappe, approaching him after Croatia’s win for a quick chat. It’s unclear what was said between the two icons. The two are unlikely to ever play in the same team as Modric will be 39 when Mbappe’s new contract expires.
Speaking about his own future in May, Modric criticised Mbappe for courting Real. The midfielder’s contract was due to expire at the end of June when the comments were made, but he’s now signed a new one-year deal to continue his love affair with the club.
Modric has won three La Liga titles, five Champions Leagues, the Copa del Rey and countless trophies since he left Tottenham in the summer of 2012. He is the only player other than Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to win the Ballon d’Or since Kaka in 2007.
Darwin Nunez spotted arriving at Liverpool training ground to complete transfer
Darwin Nunez was pictured arriving at the Liverpool training ground on Tuesday morning to complete his €75million (£64m) transfer from Benfica to Anfield.
The Reds struck an agreement with the Portuguese giants in the early hours of Monday morning to make the Uruguay striker their marquee arrival of the summer transfer window. Nunez scored 34 goals in all competitions last season to attract interest from a host of European giants, including Manchester United and Atletico Madrid, but Jurgen Klopp’s side won the race for his services.
The player, who turns 23 later in June, is understood to have undergone a medical on Monday afternoon. He arrived at Liverpool’s Kirkby headquarters the following day to put the finishing touches on what could be a club-record transfer for the Merseysiders.
The Reds have agreed to pay €25million (£21m) in add-ons on top of the initial fee, so long as criteria included in the agreement with Benfica are met. The Lisbon club confirmed they had reached an accord with the Premier League club with a statement released at the start of the week.
“In the early morning hours of this Monday (0:44 am), Sport Lisboa e Benfica – Futebol, SAD informed the Securities Market Commission (CMVM) that it had reached an agreement with Liverpool FC for the sale of all rights to the player Darwin Nunez, for the amount of €75m,” the statement read.
“To the CMVM, Benfica’s SAD also informed that the agreement provides for the payment of a variable remuneration, so the global amount of the sale could reach the amount of €100m. It is further informed that the aforementioned agreement is dependent on the signing of the player’s sports employment contract with Liverpool FC.”
Liverpool are believed to have agreed a six-year contract with Nunez’s representatives which will see the player take home a reported weekly salary of £140,000. The Anfield faithful will now eagerly await the official confirmation of the transfer from the Reds’ side.
Nunez edging even closer to completing his transfer will lead to heightened speculation over Sadio Mane’s future. The Senegal forward, 30, is keen to pursue a new challenge after six seasons with Liverpool and Bayern Munich have emerged as the front runners for his services.
However, the German giants have failed with two bids and they are exploring other options to bolster their attack. Given their imminent sizeable outlay on Nunez, Liverpool may be hoping they can offload Mane, who is valued at £40million, despite his many years of stellar performances.
De Jong welcomes Lewandowski to Barcelona
Barcelona star, Frenkie de Jong has welcomed Bayern Munich striker, Robert Lewandowski to Camp Nou.
De Jong said this while opening up on the possibility of Lewandowski joining Barcelona this summer transfer window.
The midfielder was asked about Lewandowski after featuring for the Netherlands in a 2-2 draw against Poland in the Nations League over the weekend.
De Jong made it clear he would love to play with the 33-year-old at the Catalan club.
“He’s an amazing player, one of the best in the world. It’s up to him [on his future to Barça].
“Of course, I would like to have Lewandowski in my team,” De Jong was quoted by TheEuropeanLad as saying after the match.
Lewandowski has already told Bayern that he will be leaving the Bundesliga champions this summer.
The 2021 FIFA Best Player has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United in the past few days.
Mikel rewards youngsters at Back2Base Talent Hunt
Outstanding athletes from the maiden edition of the Back2Base talent hunt held at the UNILAG Sports complex, Lagos were at the weekend showered with prizes by former Super Eagles captain John Mikel Obi
Mikel who was present throughout the three-day event, also had the Sports Minister, Sunday Dare in attendance in Saturday’s final, said he was very impressed with the level of skills exhibited by the youngsters who participated across the three sports; football, basketball and tennis.
While the former Chelsea star promptly fulfilled the cash rewards to the outstanding athletes across the three sports, he also promised to do his best to ensure they are given more platforms to actualize their dreams of becoming superstars in their chosen fields.
He said: “I am very happy with the success of this first edition, for me all the children are winners because they are all talented in one way or the other and they all have a bright future ahead of them”
“I hope to see them get good clubs here in Nigeria and also abroad so they can continue to improve on their skills and keep getting better.”
Following the large turnout during the event, Mikel assured he would make bigger plans to accommodate more youngsters in subsequent editions.
Emma Jebutu and Toyin Asogba emerged as the most outstanding boys and girls in the tennis category.
In the Basketball event, Ayomide Lasisi, Chika Okafor and Kunle Adesuyi were selected as the top three performers while the trio of Abebayo Mubarak, Monday Pius and Samuel Adefeso were the top three selected from the football event.
CEO and Founder of Avianna & Harvey Entertainments, Ahmed Fadekemi who midwife the Back2Base talent hunt said that aside from the Six Million Naira shared across the outstanding athletes, the youngsters will also have a dinner date and mentorship session with Mikel.
“We are glad with the impact we have been able to make these few days and it has encouraged us to do even more going forward. While we thank all our partners, especially Mikel, we hope to have more people on board on our next project,” she stated.
