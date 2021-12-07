SPORTS
Luis Suarez breaks down in tears after suffering injury in Champions League
Luis Suarez was in tears as he was forced off just 13 minutes into Atletico Madrid’s Champions League clash at Porto.
The Spanish side need to win in Portugal to have any chance of progressing into the last-16.
Suarez was set to play a key role in attack, but lasted less than 15 minutes as injury curtailed his night.
His teammates attempted to comfort that Uruguayan, who was visibly emotional as he trudged off the pitch.
Matheus Cunha came off the bench to replace Suarez and partner Antoine Griezmann.
Suarez has never been shy in wearing his heart on his sleeve, previously showing his emotion whilst in England with Liverpool.
His influence at Atletico has been crucial however, with his 21 goals helping Diego Simeone’s men win LaLiga last term.
The Spanish side were already hampered by injuries before their trip to Porto.
Geoffrey Kondogbia has had to fill in at the back with first choice pair Jose Maria Gimenez and Stefan Savic both absent.
EPL: Man City move top, beat Watford 3-1
Reigning champions Manchester City moved top of the Premier League for the first time this season with a dominant win over struggling Watford.
Raheem Sterling headed City ahead after only four minutes, when free at the back post to meet Phil Foden’s excellent cross from the left.
The hosts were repeatedly ripped apart by City’s movement, passing and creativity and only a number of saves from goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann kept the score down to one goal in the first 30 minutes.
But City got a well-deserved second as Bachmann denied Ilkay Gundogan, but the rebound fell to Bernardo Silva, who showed excellent skill to beat two defenders and finish well from a tight angle.
Silva then grabbed his second and City’s third, cutting in from the right side of the penalty area and curling a fine finish past Bachmann.
Cucho Hernandez pulled one back for Watford, following in to convert a rebound after his first strike had hit the foot of the post.
After 15 matches, City – title winners in five of the past 10 seasons – are a point ahead of Liverpool.
Chelsea began the day as leaders, but are now a point behind the Reds in third place, after losing 3-2 to fourth-placed
EPL: He left Man Utd before they kick him out – Henry, Evra react to Carrick’s resignation
Former Premier League stars, Thierry Henry and Patrice Evra have reacted to Michael Carrick’s resignation as Manchester United first-team coach.
Carrick resigned after helping Man United beat Arsenal 3-2 in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Thursday night.
The game marked the conclusion of his spell as Man United caretaker manager following the appointment of Ralf Rangnick as the club’s interim manager.
But Henry was shocked by Carrick’s resignation, while Evra believes the former England midfielder left the club before he was forced out by Rangnick.
Henry told Prime Video: “I’m also shocked and surprised but you need to know when you bring in someone new, then he might bring people with him.
“I’m not saying that’s right or wrong, but when you employ someone who might want to work with people he’s used to working with, so I can understand that side of the argument.”
On his part, Evra added: “I agree with Thierry [Henry] where he leaves the club before they kick me out.
“Because if they don’t even speak with the new manager, it’s a strong sign we don’t want you here anymore. I respect his decision, he gets to spend time with his family.”
Carrick had been with Man United since his arrival from Tottenham Hotspur as a player back in 2006.
He played 464 games, winning five Premier League titles, the Champions League, one FA Cup among other pieces of silverware with Man United.
Following his retirement in 2018, Carrick joined the first team coaching staff at Old Trafford originally under Jose Mourinho.
He was kept on when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was appointed as interim, then permanent manager of Manchester United.
EPL: Highest goal scorers in Premier League so far [Top 24]
Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah remains the top scorer in the Premier League after Week 14 games.
Salah is ahead of Leicester City’s striker, Jamie Vardy, on the Premier League goal chart.
The Egyptian has so far scored eleven Premier League goals for Liverpool this season.
The former Chelsea and AS Roma forward has four goals ahead of Vardy.
Premier League top scorers after match-day 14:
13 goals: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool).
9 goals: Jamie Vardy (Leicester City).
8 goals: Diogo Jota (Liverpool).
7 goals: Sadio Mane (Liverpool).
6 goals: Michail Antonio (West Ham), Emmanuel Dennis (Watford), Raphinha (Leeds United) and Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United).
5 goals: Joshua King (Watford), Maxwel Cornet (Burnley), Ismaila Sarr (Watford), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), Son Heung-Min (Tottenham), Emile Smith Rowe (Arsenal), Bernardo Silva (Man City), Callum Wilson (Newcastle United), Neal Maupay (Brighton) and Teemu Pukki (Norwich City).
4 goals: Reece James (Chelsea), Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace), Roberto Firmino (Liverpool), Mason Greenwood (Manchester United), Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace), and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal)
Meanwhile, the Premier League match-day 15 will commence on Saturday.
