Luis Suarez breaks down in tears after suffering injury in Champions League

Luis Suarez was in tears as he was forced off just 13 minutes into Atletico Madrid’s Champions League clash at Porto.

The Spanish side need to win in Portugal to have any chance of progressing into the last-16.

Suarez was set to play a key role in attack, but lasted less than 15 minutes as injury curtailed his night.

His teammates attempted to comfort that Uruguayan, who was visibly emotional as he trudged off the pitch.

Matheus Cunha came off the bench to replace Suarez and partner Antoine Griezmann.

Suarez has never been shy in wearing his heart on his sleeve, previously showing his emotion whilst in England with Liverpool.

His influence at Atletico has been crucial however, with his 21 goals helping Diego Simeone’s men win LaLiga last term.

The Spanish side were already hampered by injuries before their trip to Porto.

Geoffrey Kondogbia has had to fill in at the back with first choice pair Jose Maria Gimenez and Stefan Savic both absent.