The father of Liverpool star Luis Diaz will be freed ‘as soon as possible’, according to a representative of the rebel group holding him following his kidnapping in Colombia.

Luis Manuel Diaz and his wife Cilenis Marulanda were snatched by armed men on motorbikes in the town of Barrancas in La Guajira on Saturday.

Marulanda was freed hours later but the search for her husband is ongoing.

On Thursday, the Colombian government announced Diaz Snr had been kidnnapped by left-wing rebels of the National Liberation Army, also known as ELN.

A delegation has been in engaged in peace talks with the group. Otty Patino, who is leading the peace talks, said: ‘We demand that the ELN releases immediately Mr Luis Manuel Diaz and we say as of now that they are entirely responsible to secure his life and integrity.’

Reuters now report a representative of ELN has said the group will free the footballer’s father ‘as soon as possible’.