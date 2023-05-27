Saturday, May 27, 2023
HomeSPORTSBOXINGLudumo Lamati carried out of ring after collapsing on Michael Conlan card...
BOXING

Ludumo Lamati carried out of ring after collapsing on Michael Conlan card | Boxing | Sport

0
Online Editor
By Online Editor
Ludumo Lamati carried out of ring after collapsing on Michael Conlan card | Boxing | Sport


Fans echoed Ball’s sentiments as he was sent plenty of messages of support on social media. @ConnorOn95 tweeted: “A real relentless performance from @nick_ball97 as he moves one step closer to a world title shot. But thoughts and prayers with Ludumo Lamati after he left the ring on a stretcher.”

While @francis_croes wrote: “Geniuly hope Ludumo Lamati is safe and healthy not nice seeing a fighter stretchered out of the arena.”

Many sent their prayers as @the505way added: “Man, I hope Ludumo Lamati is ok.. Took some punishment in that fight, hopefully he’ll be ok.”

MORE TO FOLLOW

We’ll be bringing you the very latest updates, pictures and video on this breaking news story.

For the latest news and breaking news visit: express.co.uk/sport/football. Stay up to date with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you.

Follow us on Twitter @dexpress_sport – the official Daily Express & Express.co.uk Twitter account – providing real news in real time.

We’re also on Facebook @dailyexpresssport – offering your must-see news, features, videos and pictures throughout the day to like, comment and share from the Daily Express, Sunday Express and Express.co.uk.





Source link

Previous article
Court Orders Nigerian Inspector-General Of Police, Usman Baba To Quit Office After Attaining Retirement Age
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network