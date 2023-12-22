Lucas Vazquez sent 10-man Real Madrid to the top of La Liga with a 92nd-minute winner in Thursday’s 1-0 victory at Alaves.

Defender Vazquez headed home to lift Madrid above Girona to the number one spot after this season’s surprise packages were held to a 1-1 draw at Real Betis earlier in the day.

Basque hosts Alaves frustrated Madrid even before the Spanish giants’ defender Nacho Fernandez was sent off 10 minutes after the break.