lslamic cleric arrested with fresh human parts in Ondo

An lslamic cleric, Oluwafemi Idris, has been arrested by police detectives in Ondo State for unlawful possession of fresh human parts.

The suspected ritualist, according to police source, was arrested in a town in Akoko area of the state.

A statement by spokesperson for the state command, Funmi Odunlami, in Akure said police detectives got an intel on the activities of the suspect from a reliable source, adding that the suspect, also known as Alfa, kept the human parts in his house and intended to use it for ritual purposes.

According to him, “The Police swung into action and apprehended the suspect. A search was conducted in his house at Akoko and the following human parts were found in his possession: human hands, three kidneys, three hearts, spine and tongue.

“The suspect claimed he is an Islamic cleric and some of the human parts was supplied by his friend, an Alhaji, who is also a cleric and one Samuel Kutelu, while he supplied one Babatunde Kayode (an Oluawo) three human heads.

“Oluawo and Babatunde Kayode have been arrested. Effort is on to arrest the other cleric, who he claimed sourced the human parts for him.”