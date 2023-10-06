LP warns Atiku not to drag Peter Obi into his fight against Tinubu

The leadership of the Labour Party has warned the Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, not to drag its candidate, Peter Obi, into his feud with President Bola Tinubu.

The LP’s response was a reaction to the call by the PDP candidate for Obi and the presidential flag bearer of the New Nigeria People’s Party, Rabiu Kwankwaso, to join his crusade in exposing the alleged dirty secrets of the president.

In a statement released in Abuja on Thursday by the National Publicity Secretary of LP, Obiora Ifoh, the party appealed that they would appreciate if their candidate is allowed to concentrate on his case at the apex court.

The statement read, “The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi is presently in the Supreme Court seeking to reclaim his stolen mandate and he is focused on that.

“He has been in the vanguard of ensuring a just nation where justice must be the watchword, and he will not stop until Nigeria achieves the leadership it truly deserves. Obi has pontificated on the need for leaders to be good role models and live a life worthy of emulation.

“This he has done by publicly putting his credentials in the open for verification. Nigeria will get better when men of integrity and honour drive the affairs of the nation.

“We therefore welcome every other interest willing to join us in our pursuit of a nation where justice shall reign.”