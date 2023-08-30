Wednesday, August 30, 2023
LP reports lawyer to legal committee

LP reports lawyer to legal committee

The Nigeria Labour Party (LP) has reported a lawyer, Monday Mahwah, to the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee.

The letter of the complaint which was addressed to the chairman, Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee, Abuja, alleged that Mahwah is engaged in unprofessional conduct against their party in violation of part IV and V of the rules of professional conduct 2023.

The petition which was obtained by journalists and signed by the Labour Party’s national publicity secretary, Obiora Ifoh on behalf of the party, alleged that Mawah is damaging the party’s image through spreading falsehood using various mass media forums.

“We are in a democracy and stringent opposition to our party’s candidates’ emergence is expected. We have not been left disappointed even if we have been a little surprised by the nature and provenance of these attacks.

“We are however surprised and taken aback that a member of  the revered legal profession has thrown caution to the winds and has embarked on a voyage spreading false news to bring both the bar and the bench to opprobrium,” the petition said.

