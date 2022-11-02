LP denies resignation of National Chairman

The Labour Party has denied media report that its National Chairman, Barrister Julius Abure has resigned.

A report went viral online on Wednesday evening alleging that Abure resigned his position as chairman stating that there was no way the party’s Presidential candidate, Peter Obi would win in 2023.

However, in a swift response, the party described the report as false.

The party tweeted; “Please disregard the news going round that our @NgLabour National Chairman has resigned and dumped @PeterObi. It is a lie from the opposition. We are set to take back Nigeria come 2023.”

