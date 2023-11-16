Thursday, November 16, 2023
LP denies merging with any political party

The Labour Party (LP) has denied  rumours circulating that it was in talks to merge with a political party.

This was announced in a statement on Thursday in Abuja by Mr Obiora Ifoh, National Publicity Secretary of the Labour Party.

Ifoh said the story is just a news item that the media has sensationalised and manipulated to shame the party.

“A news organisation called for a reaction as regards to Alhaji Atiku Abubakar’s proposal for opposition political parties to work together to fight against the one-party system in Nigeria.

“In my reaction, I said that it was only a proposal and every Nigerian should be interested in making democracy work and that what we have presently is an autocracy.

“There was nowhere in the response that the purported merger between LP and PDP was mentioned,” he said

