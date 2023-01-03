in CELEBRITIES

‘Loving you gives me joy’ – Akinwumi Adesina celebrates wife on 60th birthday

169 Views

Akinwumi Adesina, president of the African Development Bank (AfDB)has celebrated his wife’s 60th birthday in style.

Adesina took to his social media page on Tuesday to pen a lovely message to his wife, Grace to mark the occasion.

In the post, he reaffirmed his love for her, noting that loving her gives him joy.

” Grace@60: Happy 60th birthday honey! Loving you gives me joy, always! 💕💕

Spread the love

Written by Ibrahim Lateef

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Mykhaylo Mudryk

Mykhaylo Mudryk agrees five-year contract to join Arsenal

US stock futures fall ahead of the first trading week of the new year