‘Loving you gives me joy’ – Akinwumi Adesina celebrates wife on 60th birthday

Akinwumi Adesina, president of the African Development Bank (AfDB)has celebrated his wife’s 60th birthday in style.

Adesina took to his social media page on Tuesday to pen a lovely message to his wife, Grace to mark the occasion.

In the post, he reaffirmed his love for her, noting that loving her gives him joy.

” Grace@60: Happy 60th birthday honey! Loving you gives me joy, always! 💕💕

