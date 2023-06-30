Nollywood actress, Patience Ozokwo has shared rare photos of her with her lookalike daughter.
Taking to her Instagram page, the veteran shared photos of her cuddling up to her daughter.
Expressing love for her mini-me, Patience revealed that she misses her daughter.
“Love like no other.
Daughter.
Miss You”.
Patience Ozokwo shares vacation photos with lookalike daughter
Last year, Patience Ozokwo released some cute vacation photos with her look-alike daughter, Chioma.
The proud shared the photos days after celebrating the achievements of Chioma. The doting mother recounted her daughter’s achievement after going overseas for her Master’s degree program.
Taking to her IG, Patience shared new photos of Chioma and herself saying that it was their first holiday together after 10 years.
“First holiday together in more than 10 years.” She said.
Patience Ozokwo pens heartfelt speech following Lifetime Achievement Award
Just weeks back, Patience Ozokwo had penned a heartfelt note to her children as she celebrated her Lifetime Achievement Award.
The veteran had received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the AMVCA.
Taking to her Instagram page to pen a lengthy post, Patience Ozokwo noted how there was no social media and present-day luxury when she began her acting career.
Patience Ozokwo stated that progress was completely dependent on one’s talent, humility, word of mouth, and trust.
Expressing gratitude to her colleagues, she appreciated them for working tirelessly and often without recognition.
She also appreciated her family for surrounding her with love and acceptance.
Patience Ozokwo recounted how her children sacrificed a lot and stayed without a mother while she was filming.