Love Island star Wes Nelson has been rushed to hospital after he lost his vision and consciousness on Sunday (May 7).

The ITV star turned musician, 25, updated his loyal legion of his fans on his terrifying ordeal as he reassured fans he’s “all good now”.

Wes through a reassuring thumbs up as he could be seen lying in a hospital bed in his latest Instagram snap, as he updated fans on his unexpected health battle.

He wrote: “So yesterday I randomly started to lose vision/ consciousness in my house! Managed to get to my neighbours who took care of me and got me to hospital in the ambulance.

“Won’t go into detail but we did a bunch of tests throughout the day and they’ve told me I’m all good now.”

The hitmaker’s health had improved so much that he would be getting back on the road again just in time for his next live performance in Glasgow.

He added: “I feel loads better today. Got the greenlight for tour tomorrow. See you tomorrow Glasgow.”