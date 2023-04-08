‘Love Is Blind’ star Bartise Bowden welcomes first child

Bartise Bowden is a father!

The “Love is Blind” alum announced that he welcomed his first child, a son, on Instagram Friday.

“Might’ve been the villain on tv, but I’m gonna be the hero for him. Instagram, meet my little man ❤️ #bigfella,” the Netflix star, 27, captioned a carousel of photos holding his baby boy.

“We went from ‘Zaddy’ on screen to daddy in real life,” he later said in a video posted to his Instagram Story before kissing his son’s forehead.

Although it’s unclear who the mother is, Bowden seems to be loving all the perks of fatherhood — such as having someone to watch golf with.

In one of the clips, the former reality TV star snuggled up to his son while watching the Masters.

Other photos showed the father-son duo hanging out outside and even getting into the St. Patrick’s Day spirit.

Although Bowden seems to be adjusting to his new lifestyle, many fans couldn’t believe he finally settled down following his tumultuous time on the Netflix series.

The senior analyst appeared in last year’s season of “Love is Blind,” but ended up leaving the series without love and with a stained reputation.

Despite proposing to Nancy Rodriguez, he called things off a day before their nuptials after admitting he wasn’t physically attracted to her.

The pair tried to remain friends but Rodriguez ultimately cut things off for good at the beginning of the year.

In fact, she later told Us Weekly that “there were just too many attempts of him trying to be a good friend that don’t align with what a good friend is.”

Now that his reality TV days are over, Bowden seems to be profiting off his fame through OnlyFans.