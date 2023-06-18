‘Love Is Blind’ alum Jessica Batten gives birth

From “Love Is Blind” to baby!

Jessica Batten has given birth to her and husband Benjamin McGrath’s first child together.

“Meet Dax,” the reality star captioned a slideshow of photos of her family with the newborn on Instagram Saturday.

She also added, “June 9, 2023,” revealing the date her baby boy was born.

Batten, who is best known for her relationship with Mark Cuevas on Season 1 of the hit Netflix show, began dating McGrath in 2020.

The doctor got down on one knee at a winery in September of the following year.

“I was totally overwhelmed,” Batten explained to People of the proposal in 2021.

“I don’t think it has quite sunk in, but I’m definitely floating somewhere on cloud nine,” the 38-year-old continued. “It’s been really, really exciting!”

She and McGrath tied the knot in August 2022, waiting one month to share the news via Instagram.

“The genuine happiness that comes through here I have truly never seen of myself,” Batten captioned a video of their nuptials that September.

“I am so thankful and overjoyed to call @doctor.ben_ my husband and I’m in love with this new chapter of life.”

When the duo wed, Batten became stepmother to McGrath’s son and daughter from a previous relationship.

The former Netflix personality debuted a baby bump of her own in January.

“New Year, Same Me, New Mom! 🤰✨” the then-pregnant star wrote at the time, calling herself “excited and humbled” about the new role.

Batten’s fellow “Love Is Blind” alum’s flooded the comments section with sweet shows of support.

“Congratulations!! ❤️❤️ so excited for you!!” Natalie Lee gushed at the time, while Giannina Gibelli wrote, “Omggggg yayyyy congrats!!”

As for McGrath, he called his wife “the cutest little” mom-to-be