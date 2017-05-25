Islamic Forum

Look for Ramadan moon Friday – Sultan

By Abbas Jimoh | Publish Date: May 25 2017 2:35PM

Sultan of Sokoto Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar.

The Sultan of Sokoto and President General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar has urged Muslims across the country to look for the new moon of Ramadan tomorrow (Friday).

The Director of Administration of the NSCIA, Ustaz Isa Christian Okonkwo in a statement on Thursday in Abuja quoted the Sultan as felicitating with the Muslims on the occasion of this year’s Ramadan fasting.

“It is appreciative to note that, since the last Ramadan fast, the National Moon Sighting Committee (NMSC) of NSCIA, advises the President-General on the commencement of every lunar month. Based upon that, the President-General, always makes monthly declaration of the commencement of every lunar month.

“Following the advice of NMSC, the President-General enjoins the Nigerian Muslim Ummah to search for the crescent of Ramadan 1438 AH immediately after sunset on Friday, 26th May, 2017 equivalent to 29th Sha’ban 1438 AH,” Okonkwo said.

He said that if the crescent is sighted by Muslims of impeccable characters on Friday night and communicated to the appropriate quarters, the Sultan would declare Saturday, 27th May as the first day of Ramadan, and that if, however, the crescent is not sighted on that day, then, Sunday 28th May, 2017 automatically becomes the first of Ramadan, 1438 AH.

He also enjoins Muslims across the country to be on the lookout for the directive of the Sultan on the commencement of this year’s Ramadan fast and pray that Allah grant the Ummah the opportunity to maximise the benefits and blessings of the Holy Month.

He added that in addition to the established and traditional Islamic leaders in each locality, members of the National Moon Sighting Committee (NMSC) can be contacted for information and clarification.

He listed some member of the committee that can be contacted including Mallam Hafiz Wali Chairman 08036009090, Shaykh Tahir Bauchi 08032103733, 08033058201 Bauchi, Shaykh Kariballah Kabara 08035537382, Muhammad Nasir AbdulMuhyi 08065687545, 08024333381, Shaykh Habeebullahi Adam Abdullahi Al-Ilory 08023126335, Alhaji Abdul Hamid Oyebode 08037063923, Prof. Z I Oboh Oseni 08033574431Auchi and Shaykh AbdurRahman Ahmad 08023141752.

Other are Malam Simwal Usman Jibrin 08033140010, Alhaji Yusuf Nwoha 08030966956, Sheik Bala Lau 08037008805, Sheik Sani Yahaya Jingir 08065687545 and Sheik Adam Idoko 08036759892 among others.