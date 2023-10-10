



There has been plenty of tension and animosity between the two in the buildup to their fight on Saturday. During an interview with Misfits Boxing, the social media megastar did not hold back when describing what he wants to do to his next opponent. “Prediction for Dillon Danis, whatever the f*** I want,” he said. “If I wake up that day and I want to make him go three rounds, I’ll make him go three rounds. If I wake up that day and I want to make him go four rounds, I’ll go four rounds. “If I want to take him out with body shots, if I want to break his ribs, if I want to break his nose, if I want to piece him up one by one, re-arrange his face delicately, surgically, I’m going to do that. I’m going to whatever that f*** I want to Dillon Danis. October 14th.”

Paul will return to the boxing ring for his first professional boxing match since facing KSI in November 2019. However, he did compete against Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition match in June 2021. In the leadup to what is sure to be a very physical bout in North West England, Danis mocked both Paul and his fiancee Agdal. The model has since launched a $150,000 lawsuit against the combat star which has alleged a number of offenses. Danis previously claimed that he is set to lose as much as $400,000 in legal fees to defend himself, which has already resulted in being handed a Temporary Restraining Order. Several fighters have commented on the issue, former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub tweeting: “This bums me out. First rule of Fight Club 1. Don’t sue another fighter building the fight.” This tweet angered the YouTuber and WWE star who responded with a message of his own.

“It bums me out that 3 weeks ago I DM’d you Nina’s lawsuit details because of your ignorance and your response was ‘Oh Jesus. Did not know that. Not cool’”, Paul wrote. “Then you come on here talking about fight club rules like you’re the referee. This twisted ‘promotion’ has gone FAR beyond the fight game and you know that. “Plus I’m not the one suing him. He picked a fight with an innocent woman who is standing up for herself the only way she can; by holding a predator legally accountable for breaking the law – any person who doesn’t understand that is a delusional twat. The lawsuit is HER choice, and I fully support her. Now I get to break his face in front of millions of people & ruin his entire life. Win win.”









