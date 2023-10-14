Wrestler-turned-social media star Paul is back in the ring for the first time since he faced Floyd Mayweather Junior two years ago, while Bellator fighter Danis has made the switch from the world of MMA to try his hand in the ring against the prolific YouTuber.

Danis had been set to face KSI in January before pulling out of the contest, but he will still have the opportunity to catch up with the Misfits Boxing boss on the night as he will be taking on Tommy Fury in the other half of what is a double headline bill.

A bumper undercard will commence at 6pm with ring walks for the headliners scheduled to start at 11.25pm. Paul v Danis is a bridgerweight clash that is set to be contested over six three-minute rounds.