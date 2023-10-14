Fight fans are set for a mouth-watering evening of alternative boxing action from Manchester’s AO Arena tonight as Logan Paul takes on Dillon Danis.
Wrestler-turned-social media star Paul is back in the ring for the first time since he faced Floyd Mayweather Junior two years ago, while Bellator fighter Danis has made the switch from the world of MMA to try his hand in the ring against the prolific YouTuber.
Danis had been set to face KSI in January before pulling out of the contest, but he will still have the opportunity to catch up with the Misfits Boxing boss on the night as he will be taking on Tommy Fury in the other half of what is a double headline bill.
A bumper undercard will commence at 6pm with ring walks for the headliners scheduled to start at 11.25pm. Paul v Danis is a bridgerweight clash that is set to be contested over six three-minute rounds.
RADIO COVERAGE
The whole event is being shown exclusively live on DAZN but punters wanting to watch in the UK will need to pay £19.99 AND have a subscription to the streaming network.
However, those who simply want to follow the action can do so completely free of charge. UK radio station talkSPORT is broadcasting exclusive live commentary during a Fight Night Live special programme.
Presenters Adam Catterall and Gareth A Davies will be joined by commentator Andy Clarke, and former super-bantamweight champion Spencer Oliver. A live blog will also be running on talkSPORT.com.
Listeners can tune into talkSPORT via the online live stream, or can listen by using the talkSPORT app, on DAB radio through a smart speaker or on 1089 or 1053 AM.
Former UFC champion Conor McGregor has been training Danis and is likely to be ringside on the night. McGregor told Matchroom Boxing’s Youtube channel: “Dillon will win, for sure. I’m guiding him, I’m gonna train him for this, and I guarantee a win.”
Paul sees it quite differently however and has challenged McGregor to a £1million bet on the outcome of the fight.
MF & DAZN: X Series 10 full card
Main Card
MAIN EVENT: KSI vs Tommy Fury
Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis
Salt Papi vs Slim Albaher
Deen the Great vs Walid Sharks
King Kenny vs Anthony Taylor
Whindersson Nunes vs My Mate Nate
Preliminary Card
Wassabi Lmao (Alex Wassabi & NichLmao) vs Los Pineda Coladas (Luis Alcaraz Pineda & BDave) – tag team match
Swarmz vs Ryan Taylor
Astrid Wett vs Alexia Grace
S-X vs DTG
Chase DeMoor vs Tempo Arts