The fight between Danis and Paul may have been the co-main event, but for many fans, it was the one they were most interested in seeing. Danis had been posting hundreds of pictures of Paul’s fiance, Nina Agdal, and went so far that she even took out a temporary restraining order against him.

The fans got to see what they’d hoped for, but Paul confirmed on the latest episode of his podcast “Impaulsive” that no MMA rematch will be happening. “No, and you know why? I said I would if he gave me his whole purse, which is not gonna happen, obviously.

“Bro, he doesn’t deserve the platform. We saw what kind of person he was. I walked into the arena to boos, I left to cheers. No one likes that dirty fight s***, bro. You came to box, like, respect the sport. Respect me as an opponent. Back up your words. Are you a man?”