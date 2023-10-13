Logan Paul’s hotly-anticipated duel with Dillon Danis was thrown into some doubt on Thursday evening after social media star Paul was struck in the face by a microphone thrown by his opponent. But Misfits Boxing chief KSI has played down the incident, insisting that his Prime business partner is still ready to fight at Manchester’s AO Arena on Saturday night.

WWE wrestler Paul was left with blood running down his cheek after the two warring fighters came face-to-face at a pre-fight press conference just 48 hours before they are scheduled to meet in the ring.

At the end of the media briefing, the two stars stood up before Paul chucked his microphone at Danis with a low underarm throw. But the Bellator fighter responded by smashing Paul in the face with his microphone before their entourages separated the pair.

Boxers have been known to pull out of fights after suffering cuts and injuries close to the contest, but KSI, who is also part of the double headline bill, has played down the prospect of a withdrawal.

He said: “Logan’s good, I went to go see him and he’s all good. He’s still ready to fight, if anything he’s very angry and can’t wait to get his hands on Dillon.”

When pressed on the severity of Paul’s face injury, KSI added: “It’s just like a little bump. Obviously, there’s a little something but he’ll be fine.”