Actress and model Elizabeth Hurley has left her fans utterly speechless as she celebrated her 58th birthday.

The popular star took to Instagram to share a bikini snap as she shared her excitement for the special occasion – and she certainly looked glamorous while doing so.

Liz celebrated her birthday by posing in a blue bikini by the ocean and throwing her arms up in the air in an excited pose as she wrote: “Happy birthday to meeee” on the caption.

The 58-year-old looked sensational as she donned the patterned bikini top paired with tie-up bikini bottoms and celebrated the special occasion in true style.

Her followers were in awe of Liz’s dazzling snap as fans flocked to the comments – but most people were sharing their shock at her ageless exterior.

One user teased: “29 looks good. Kisses when I get the chance,” while another said: “29 right?”

A third said: “What age? You don’t age!” While a fourth told Liz she looked “simply beautiful”.