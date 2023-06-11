Sunday, June 11, 2023
HomeCELEBRITIESSHOWBIZLiz Hurley, 58, branded 'ageless' as she celebrates birthday with sizzling bikini...
SHOWBIZ

Liz Hurley, 58, branded ‘ageless’ as she celebrates birthday with sizzling bikini snap

0
Online Editor
By Online Editor

Actress and model Elizabeth Hurley has left her fans utterly speechless as she celebrated her 58th birthday.

The popular star took to Instagram to share a bikini snap as she shared her excitement for the special occasion – and she certainly looked glamorous while doing so.

Liz celebrated her birthday by posing in a blue bikini by the ocean and throwing her arms up in the air in an excited pose as she wrote: “Happy birthday to meeee” on the caption.

 

The 58-year-old looked sensational as she donned the patterned bikini top paired with tie-up bikini bottoms and celebrated the special occasion in true style.

Her followers were in awe of Liz’s dazzling snap as fans flocked to the comments – but most people were sharing their shock at her ageless exterior.

Liz Hurley branded 'ageless' as she celebrates birthday with sizzling bikini snap Liz Hurley, 58, branded 'ageless' as she celebrates birthday with sizzling bikini snap

One user teased: “29 looks good. Kisses when I get the chance,” while another said: “29 right?”

A third said: “What age? You don’t age!” While a fourth told Liz she looked “simply beautiful”.

Previous article
Lauren Harries’ family issues mystery illness health update
Next article
Sheikh Mansour makes rare public statement as Man City finally win Champions League
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network