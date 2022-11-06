Liverpool vs Tottenham: Jurgen Klopp tells Darwin Nunez he must improve

Jurgen Klopp says that Darwin Nunez must improve the defensive side of his game following Liverpool’s win at Tottenham on Sunday.

Liverpool beat Tottenham 2-1 courtesy of a first-half brace from Mohamed Salah though Harry Kane did manage to pull one goal back for the home side with 20 minutes left to play to set up a nervy finale.

While not directly at fault for Kane’s strike, Nunez was charged with marking Eric Dier who started the move for the goal.

The Spurs defender managed to break free from the Reds striker and find Matt Doherty, who in turn found substitute Dejan Kulusevski who perfectly played in Kane.

‘It was a big blow, an unnecessary goal,’ Klopp told Sky Sports post-match.

‘It was a great pass from Kulusevski. He comes on and bing-bong and here we go!

‘It’s difficult but you have to defend that’s how it is, you have to defend the half spaces, the wings.

‘Darwin he’s a massive threat offensively. Defensively there’s still space for improvement.

‘He’s on top of that it’s super intense for him, but he’s only one moment too late and Dier steps in and the next ball is in the box.’

It was a much needed win for Liverpool after their poor start to the season, which has seen Klopp’s squad ravaged by injuries.

One absentee the Reds have dearly missed is centre-back Ibrahima Konate who returned for the Spurs clash for his first Premier League start of the campaign.

‘Ibou first half already he was outstanding,’ Klopp added.

‘A top game, absolutely. Of course we are happy to have him, but we didn’t have him a lot, that’s how it is. This is now really intense for him, he had now two starts in a row. I hope he is fine and we can go from here.