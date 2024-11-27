Liverpool vs Real Madrid LIVE Streaming UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid face a tough trip away to Anfield as they take on high-flying Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League league stage. Liverpool are top of the Premier League, and the only team in the Champions League to win every single game so far. Injury absences will be felt by both sides. Alisson is still unavailable for Liverpool, while Trent Alexander-Arnold won’t be fit to start. On the other hand, Real Madrid are missing major defensive stars in the form of Dani Carvajal, Aurelien Tchouameni, David Alaba and Eder Militao.

The battle between some elite forwards — Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr for Real Madrid and Mohamed Salah for Liverpool — will be one to savour.

Here are the details of Liverpool vs Real Madrid LIVE Streaming UEFA Champions League LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the Liverpool vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League match take place?

The Liverpool vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League match will take place on Thursday, November 28 (IST).

Where will the Liverpool vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League match be held?

The Liverpool vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League match will be held at Anfield, Liverpool.

What time will the Liverpool vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League match start?

The Liverpool vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League match will start at 1:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Liverpool vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League match?

The Liverpool vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League match will be televised live on the Sony Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Liverpool vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League match?

The Liverpool vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League match will be live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)