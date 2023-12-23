Liverpool host Premier League leaders Arsenal at Anfield, hoping to leapfrog Mikel Arteta’s men in the points table with a win on Saturday. Jurgen Klopp’s men, currently third in the table, trail the Gunners by a solitary point. With Aston Villa missing the chance to go top of the table on Friday following their disappointing 1-1 draw at home to bottom-placed Sheffield United, Liverpool can open a two-point gap at the top with a win at Anfield later on Saturday. The Reds can rely on talisman Mohamed Salah, who is currently second in the scoring charts and also the joint top assist maker with seven goals.

Ahead of the match, Liverpool boss Klopp has been particularly impressed by the way Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has bolstered his squad.

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 10 Premier League home games against Arsenal, who have failed to keep a clean sheet against the Reds in the last 15 meetings between the two side.

When will the Liverpool vs Arsenal, Premier League match be played?

The Liverpool vs Arsenal, Premier League match will be played on Saturday, December 23.

Where will the Liverpool vs Arsenal, Premier League match be played?

The Liverpool vs Arsenal, Premier League match will be played at the Anfield in Liverpool.

What time will the Liverpool vs Arsenal, Premier League match start?

The Liverpool vs Arsenal, Premier League match will start at 11 PM IST.

Where to follow the live telecast of the Liverpool vs Arsenal, Premier League match?

The Liverpool vs Arsenal, Premier League match will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Liverpool vs Arsenal, Premier League match?

The Liverpool vs Arsenal, Premier League match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)