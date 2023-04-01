Liverpool team bus attacked on way back from Man City loss as police launch investigation

2 total views

Liverpool’s team bus was attacked after their defeat to Manchester City this afternoon with a police investigation already underway into the incident.

The Reds were well-beaten at the Etihad this afternoon although they did open up the scoring with a Mohamed Salah brace.

But City came back to slot four past Alisson Becker between the sticks with Julian Alvarez, Kevin De Bruyne, Iikay Gundogan and Jack Grealish all making it onto the scoresheet. Following the 4-1 thumping, Jurgen Klopp’s men saw their bus attacked on their trip back home as Manchester City released a statement supporting the Greater Manchester Police’s investigation into the affair.

The statement, read: “Manchester City FC has been made aware that Liverpool FC’s coach sustained damage on its return journey following today’s game. We understand an object was thrown towards the coach in a residential area,” the statement read.

“Incidents of this kind are totally unacceptable, and we strongly condemn the actions of the individual(s) responsible. We will fully support Greater Manchester Police’s investigation into this incident in any way we can.

“Additionally, the Club is disappointed to have heard inappropriate chants from home fans during the game today. We regret any offence these chants may have caused and will continue to work with supporter groups and officials from both clubs to eradicate hateful chanting from this fixture.”

Reports from The Athletic, suggest that a brick was thrown at the Liverpool coach, causing a window to crack. Though no one is thought to have been injured on board.

A statement from Greater Manchester Police confirming the attack read: “Following today’s Premier League fixture between Manchester City and Liverpool, GMP received reports of criminal damage to Liverpool FC player’s coach.

“It is reported the incident took place at approximately 3.40pm (BST) on Ashton New Road close to the junction of Rowsley Street. There were no reports of any injuries and the Liverpool Club coaches were able to continue with their journey. An investigation has now been launched by Greater Manchester Police to identify and locate the offenders.”