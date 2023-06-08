Thursday, June 8, 2023
Liverpool Sign Argentine World Cup Winner Alexis Mac Allister From Brighton

Liverpool Sign Argentine World Cup Winner Alexis Mac Allister From Brighton

“It feels amazing,” said Alexis Mac Allister after signing for Liverpool.© Twitter

Liverpool on Thursday announced the signing of Brighton’s World Cup-winning Argentina international Alexis Mac Allister for a reported fee of 55 million pounds ($69 million). The midfielder, 24, is the first piece in a midfield rebuild for Liverpool, who finished a disappointing fifth in the Premier League. “It feels amazing,” said Mac Allister. “It’s a dream come true. It’s amazing to be here and I can’t wait to get started. “I wanted to be in from the first day of pre-season, so it’s good that everything is done. I’m looking forward to meeting my teammates.

“It was a fantastic year for me — World Cup, what we achieved with Brighton — but now it’s time to think about Liverpool and try to be a better player and a better human being every day.”

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is seeking more new signings after the departures of midfielders James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The club were priced out of a move for England teenage star Jude Bellingham, who is set to join Real Madrid after the clubs agreed a fee of 100 million euros ($107 million).

