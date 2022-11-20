Liverpool prepared to take £10million hit as 2023 transfer plan comes to light

Liverpool will reportedly allow England international Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to leave Merseyside on a free transfer next summer.

Oxlade-Chamberlain, 29, is out of contract in June and it’s believed the Reds have no plans to offer him a new deal. Liverpool will instead aim to bring in a new central midfielder to improve that department, with Jude Bellingham thought to be among their targets.

Liverpool tried to sell Oxlade-Chamberlain in the previous summer transfer window by slapping a £10million price tag on him. Yet a transfer was not agreed and the versatile star now looks set for the Anfield exit. He was signed for £35m in August 2017.

Liverpool and Oxlade-Chamberlain’s agents are reportedly not currently discussing a new contract. The two parties are not expected to enter talks in the coming months, allowing Liverpool to prioritise signing new players.

Liverpool signed Oxlade-Chamberlain from Arsenal and hopes were high for him after a superb debut campaign. He made 42 appearances in all competitions to help Jurgen Klopp’s side reach the 2018 Champions League final, which they lost 3-1 to Real Madrid.

Oxlade-Chamberlain’s progress was derailed in April 2018, when he suffered a serious knee injury in the Champions League semi-final against Roma. That ruled him out of the final, and he only played two games the following season after undergoing surgery.

Oxlade-Chamberlain did play an important role in Liverpool’s Premier League title triumph during the 2019/20 campaign, making 43 outings in all competitions. Yet injuries and the form of others have stopped him from enjoying a consistent run in Klopp’s team.

If Oxlade-Chamberlain’s time at Liverpool is up, he will leave Anfield with seven more trophies in his cabinet – including the Champions League and EFL Cup. The 35-cap international also won six trophies during his time at Arsenal – including three FA Cups.

A free transfer could be the best for all parties. Liverpool’s start to the season suggests they need to refresh their squad, as they’re sixth in the Premier League table. Klopp’s side find themselves 15 points behind leaders Arsenal and seven behind Tottenham in fourth.

Oxlade-Chamberlain is also still young enough to become a regular at another Premier League club. He could take inspiration from Adam Lallana, who played a supporting role during Liverpool’s Premier League title-winning campaign but is now a regular at Brighton.

If he is to leave Merseyside, Oxlade-Chamberlain will be keen to put himself in the shop window over the coming months. He endured a difficult start to the term due to a hamstring injury but is now fit and could play a big role in the second half of the season.

Liverpool’s chances of winning the Premier League title are very slim, but they’re still in the Champions League, FA Cup and EFL Cup. The bad news is Klopp’s side have drawn Real Madrid in the Champions League and Manchester City in the EFL Cup.