Liverpool predicted line-up vs Bournemouth as Jurgen Klopp weighs up midfield change

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp could drop Harvey Elliott for the Reds’ trip to Bournemouth on Saturday.

Klopp saw his side smash fierce rivals Manchester United 7-0 last Sunday to get their Premier League season back on track. Liverpool are now back in the race to finish in the top four and sit just three points behind Tottenham.

The win over United was extraordinary and was remarkably the second time they have scored seven goals in the top-flight this term. The first occasion came against the Cherries in the reverse fixture, with the Reds winning 9-0 that day.

Despite having matched their impressive scoring feat for a second time, Klopp may not reward all of his starters from the win over United. Alisson should though start in goal, having kept three clean sheets in succession.

Trent Alexander-Arnold should also continue at right-back after an impressive display keeping Bruno Fernandes quiet. Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate have stabilised the Reds’ defence in recent weeks and should again partner each other at centre-back.

Andy Robertson will be hoping to extend his record as the defender with the most Premier League assists if he lines up left-back as expected. The Scot set up Cody Gakpo’s opener against the Red Devils to take himself to 55 assists in the top-flight.

While those five should keep their spots, Elliott is set to be dropped from the starting line-up. The Englishman also grabbed an assist against United, but Klopp is set to favour wonderkid Stefan Bajcetic instead.

Bajcetic has been one of the few bright spots of what has been a difficult campaign for Liverpool’s midfield. And Klopp is set to bring him back into the starting line-up for the trip south.

The other members of the midfield trio should remain unchanged, meaning Fabinho and Jordan Henderson will both start. Having scored six goals between them last Sunday, it is no surprise that Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez should lead the attack.

That means Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino should start from the bench, with the former set to make his 100th appearance for the Reds in all competitions and the latter about to reach 250 Premier League outings.

Boss Klopp is hoping to keep his side’s feet on the ground despite their big win over United last week.

“There’s a general feeling that we have to chase and we have to challenge pretty much everybody, but that’s only a little side story because the main thing is going to Bournemouth and playing a game there and not calling the points before you have them,” he said.

“I’m much too long in the business, so the last few days [I have watched] a lot of Bournemouth football. The way they play, stuff like this, can be really uncomfortable for each team.