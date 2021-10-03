Liverpool open investigation after Man City submit spitting complaint at Anfield

Liverpool have opened an investigation into an alleged spitting incident after Manchester City made a formal complaint.

A Reds fan is accused of spitting at a member of City boss Pep Guardiola’s backroom staff during the 2-2 draw at Anfield on Sunday evening.

The incident is believed to have occurred in the Main Stand, where the dugouts are situated, as Guardiola and his colleagues celebrated Phil Foden’s equaliser.

It is believed the alleged act could have been caught on camera.

As reported by the Liverpool Echo , the Reds have received City’s complaint and they have launched an investigation into the incident.

“I’m pretty sure Liverpool FC will take measures for this guy,” said Guardiola after the match. “Liverpool is greater than this person. Liverpool in its history helps to make sport better.

“Always there are people that will do that. In every club there are people like this. Some can’t control their emotions. I am pretty sure Liverpool FC will sort it.”

Guardiola was just as diplomatic as he reflected on an enthralling fixture on Merseyside during which City came from behind twice to earn a point.

“What a game,” said the Spaniard. “That is the reason the last years Man City and Liverpool were always there because we try to play in this way.

“Unfortunately we couldn’t win – but we didn’t lose. That’s why the Premier League is the best [that it could go either way]. It was great, really great.”

Guardiola added: “It is what it is. The result is the result and we cannot change it. I know how difficult it is against these players and this manager [Jurgen Klopp].

“Every time it is incredible challenge for us. The way we played at Stamford Bridge, in Paris and today shows we are a great team.

“When we lose the way we play in Paris [against Paris St-Germain] and draw today it is good. I pray we continue and player come back from their national teams safe.”

Guardiola reserved special praise for Foden, who brought City level 10 minutes after Sadio Mane’s opener with a brilliant strike from a tight angle into the bottom corner.

“Phil is a special player we know it,” he said.