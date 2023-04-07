Liverpool-mad Babestation model leans over car in tiniest bikini and killer boots

Liverpool-mad Babestation model Saskia Jade has sent pulses racing after she shared a snap bending over the bonnet of a car.

The stunning brunette posed outdoors in a barely-there black bikini and knee-high boots with the caption: “Link in bio.” The link takes fans to her OnlyFans page – where fans can get a more X-rated view of the Liverpool-mad model.

The brunette is no stranger to sharing content wearing a Reds shirt – and she has somehow made a Steven Gerrard shirt sexy in the past. However, Saskia isn’t all just about modelling, and some snaps on her Instagram show the stunner at Anfield.

Speaking at the start of the season, when appearing on Redmen TV, Saskia said: “I’ve been a Liverpool fan since I was about ten, I have nothing but love for my club.

“Yes, we’ve had a rough start to the season but I still feel the passion there and that’s what I admire.

“I’m mostly looking forward to being given a space, as a woman, to speak about football and show my passion for it. It’s very easy, especially with the industry I’m in, for people to think, I ‘like’ football for the male attention when, really, I just love LFC!”