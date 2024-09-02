Liverpool Demolish Manchester United To Maintain Perfect Arne Slot Start

Arne Slot passed his first major examination as Liverpool manager with a statement 3-0 win at Manchester United thanks to Luis Diaz’s double and a Mohamed Salah strike on Sunday. Slot has the unenviable task of succeeding Jurgen Klopp but has made a perfect start with a 100 percent record from three Premier League games to sit alongside Manchester City at the top of the table. “I think everything you want to see as a manager you saw in this game,” said Slot.

A second consecutive defeat leaves United boss Erik ten Hag already under pressure just three games into the new season.

The Dutchman survived an internal review at the end of last season after overseeing the club’s worst ever Premier League finish of eighth.

A shock FA Cup final win over Manchester City saved Ten Hag’s job and offered hope for a fresh start, particularly after being backed with a 200 million pounds ($262 million) spend in the transfer market.

But all the hallmarks of United’s failings last season were exposed by the impressive visitors.

“It’s not like I’m Harry Potter,” said Ten Hag.”We just had a third game in the season and again we have to build a new team.

“We will be fine. It’s clear we have to improve but at the end of the season I’m quite confident that we will have a big chance to lift another trophy.”

Casemiro was the fall guy for the home side as the Brazilian was at fault for both Diaz’s goals and hooked off at half-time in favour of youngster Toby Collyer.

United paraded new 42 million pounds signing Manuel Ugarte before kick-off and must now hope the Uruguayan can have a transformational impact to shore up the midfield.

Liverpool, by contrast, did not delve into the market for a defensive midfielder and Slot’s decision to move Ryan Gravenberch into that role has proved an inspired early decision.

Despite Liverpool’s ascendency over United during Klopp’s reign, the German managed to win only two of his 11 away games against United.

This time Liverpool were ruthless and could easily have matched their record 5-0 victory away to United in 2021.

Salah’s swansong season?

United had been handed an early reprieve when Trent Alexander-Arnold fired in Diaz’s deflected cross but the ball had struck Salah, who was in an offside position, on its way through to the right-back.

Casemiro had looked more like his old self in the opening matches of the campaign after struggling badly last season.

But the five-time Champions League winner had another afternoon that suggested his time at this level may now be over.

The former Real Madrid midfielder’s slack pass was pounced on by Gravenberch who fed Salah and his dinked cross was headed in by Diaz at the back post.

Ten Hag’s men collapsed once the second goal went in three minutes before half-time.

Casemiro was caught in possession by Diaz, who then raced into the box to sweep home Salah’s cross.

Salah got his customary goal against United on 56 minutes to rub salt in the home side’s wounds.

The Egyptian’s stunning finish from Dominik Szoboszlai’s pass was his 15th goal in 16 meetings against the Red Devils, including at least one in each of his last seven appearances at Old Trafford.

However, he again hinted this season could be his last for Liverpool with less than 12 months left to run on his contract.

“I was coming to the game, (thinking) it could be the last time (playing at Old Trafford),” Salah told Sky Sports.

“I had a good summer and had a long time to myself to try to stay positive because as you know it’s my last year at the club.

“I just want to enjoy it and I don’t want to think about it.”

Arsenal have been tipped as the side most likely to dethrone City as champions after four consecutive titles for Pep Guardiola’s men.

But Liverpool could have done little more in the early weeks of the campaign to dispell any doubts they remain contenders even without Klopp at the helm.