Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp gives Darwin Nunez injury update | Football

The Uruguayan ‘felt something’ during the win over West Ham (Picture: Getty)

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says Darwin Nunez’s fitness will need to be assessed ahead of Saturday’s lunchtime clash against Nottingham Forest.

The Uruguayan striker, who moved to Anfield in the summer for a fee that could reach £85million, was picked to start in Wednesday’s 1-0 win over West Ham and scored the only goal of the game to secure all three points.

However, after the game Klopp said his club-record signing had ‘felt a bit of the muscle in the first half’ and withdrew him after 57 minutes as a precaution.

The Liverpool boss was confident Nunez had not suffered an injury but, speaking at his pre-match press conference on Friday, is not sure if he will be able to play against Forest.

Asked if Nunez was fit for Saturday’s match, Klopp replied: ‘He is one of the cases where we need to have a look because he was not injured, but he felt something.

‘I don’t know if he feels that still today and what the medical department tells me then. We have to see.’

Klopp certainly does not consider Nunez’s issue to be anything serious, though he suggested he would be rotating his line-up regardless after such a quick turnaround between matches.

Nunez was on target against West Ham (Picture: Getty)

He continued: ‘The game [against West Ham] was really intense.

‘Both games [against Manchester City at the weekend too] were really intense, so we have some players we need to have a closer look at again to see if we can bring them in again from the beginning or bring on.

‘It’s really a short turnaround because we play tomorrow at 12.30, so we will see.

‘I will wait for the last-minute pretty much to make my final decisions. There are no “injuries”, but knocks here and there and I will get further information later today.’

On how Joel Matip’s recovery is progressing, he added: ‘Good, everything is going well, but he needs a bit of time.

‘I think with him it will be tight until the World Cup break, hopefully the last two or three games he might be in contention, but I don’t know yet. It is all going in the right direction.’



