Liverpool have made an initial approach for Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, according to reports.

The Dutch international has been on Liverpool’s radar for some time now, with Jurgen Klopp said to be a huge admirer of the 20-year-old’s talents.

Gravenberch has been a key figure for Ajax since breaking into their first team in 2018, and his performances have not gone unnoticed by some of Europe’s top clubs.

However, it is believed that Bayern Munich are reluctant to sell one of their most promising young players, and Liverpool would have to pay a significant fee to prise him away from the German champions.

The Reds are expected to be active in the transfer market this summer, as they look to strengthen their squad ahead of next season.

Gravenberch would add some much-needed depth to Liverpool’s midfield, which has been hit hard by injuries this season. The likes of Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita and Thiago Alcantara have all spent time on the sidelines, leaving Klopp short of options in the middle of the park.

If Liverpool are able to sign Gravenberch, it would be a major coup for the Merseyside club, as they look to reclaim the Premier League title from Manchester City next season.

Gravenberch joined Bayern in a €18.5m (£16m) deal from Ajax last summer but has been unable to establish himself as a regular for the Bundesliga champions.

The 20-year-old has started just three games for Bayern this season and his lack of playing time saw him miss out on a place in Netherlands’ World Cup squad at the end of 2022.

When asked about Gravenberch’s situation earlier this week, Thomas Tuchel indicated that the midfielder remains in contention to get more minutes.

‘He did well when he was subbed on against Freiburg,’ Tuchel said. ‘I’m not thinking any further than Hoffenheim right now. He’s a candidate to start or to come on during the game.’

However, with Bayern Munich determined to keep hold of their talented youngster, it remains to be seen whether Liverpool will be able to get a deal done.